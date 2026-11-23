A Russian warship was struck at a Libyan port on Sunday, the latest in a series of suspected Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian vessels as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion spreads far beyond the battlefield. A satellite photo shows a capsized Russian warship in the Libyan port city of Benghazi on Sunday. more

The Merkury, a Steregushchiy-class corvette, was the second Russian ship hit this weekend, after a cargo vessel was struck in the Baltic Sea on Saturday. Satellite images showed the warship smoldering and partially submerged in the water at the port city of Benghazi, on Libya’s Mediterranean coast.

Finnish authorities led a maritime rescue operation for the Russian cargo vessel, the Sparta II, after it drifted into the country’s waters. Working with Finnish and Estonian authorities, Russia managed to tow the vessel out of Finnish waters on Sunday night.

Kyiv and Moscow haven’t commented on the strikes.

“War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity. The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor,” Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on X.

Kyiv has intensified a campaign of strikes on Russia, deep inside and well beyond its borders, in an attempt to undermine the industries that feed Moscow’s war effort. Russian ships, including the shadow fleet transporting its oil, have increasingly become targets.

Ukraine and military analysts say the Sparta II has helped Russia move military equipment around the region. Kyiv lodged a formal protest with Turkey in 2022 after Ukrainian officials said the ship transported an S-300 air-defense system from Syria to a Russian port on the Black Sea, transiting the Turkish Straits on its journey.

The Sparta II is owned by Oboronlogistics, a Moscow-based company that says its primary business is logistics for the Russian Defense Ministry. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the company.

Kaliningrad Gov. Alexei Besprozvannykh said that the vessel was bound for the Russian exclave before getting hit by two drones. “There is no threat to the region’s supplies,” the governor wrote on Telegram, a messaging platform. Kaliningrad, which is bordered by North Atlantic Treaty Organization members Poland and Lithuania, has a port on the Baltic Sea.

The Russian corvette on the Libyan coast was part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which has lost more than 20 vessels since the start of the war. Russia relocated much of its fleet early in the war, from the Crimean Peninsula to Novorossiysk, after Ukraine sunk its flagship, the Moskva.

Russia has maintained a military presence in eastern Libya for years, working in cooperation with a militia leader, Khalifa Haftar, who launched a failed attempt to seize control of the country when he attacked Libya’s recognized government in 2019.

Libya’s eastern government said a preliminary investigation showed the Russian warship was likely attacked by an unmanned vehicle. The ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, authorities said.

Libya’s Tripoli-based government said it was following initial reports of the attack with “grave concern” about the danger of exposing the country’s civilian ports to “external conflict.”

Write to Milàn Czerny at milan.czerny@wsj.com and Jared Malsin at jared.malsin@wsj.com