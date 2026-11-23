Incoming Michigan Democratic Sen. Abdul El-Sayed is emerging as one his party’s most disruptive forces after helping propel a challenge to Senate leadership that is gaining steam. Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed smiles while speaking about the Democrats’ historic midterm success and his priorities as a senator during The Atlantic Summit in Washington, DC, US, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more

The outspoken former public health official was among the first to publicly call on Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen to run against New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for the party’s top leadership post when he did so in April. About half a dozen Democratic senators have now publicly endorsed Van Hollen’s long-shot bid, including most recently Sen. Elissa Slotkin, El-Sayed’s more centrist Democratic counterpart from Michigan. They will vote Dec. 1.

El-Sayed’s pressure on Schumer suggests he will shift his party’s traditional alliances in ways that unsettle both sides of the aisle. His victory in Michigan, where he ran on an unabashedly progressive platform in a battleground state that President Trump carried twice, has handed him a national stage to push an agenda that includes sweeping changes to healthcare, campaign finance and U.S. foreign aid.

In a recent interview during a visit to Washington for a Senate orientation, the 42-year-old epidemiologist was unsparing in his criticism of his own party while firing barbs at Republicans. He argued that voters who put Democrats back in power were looking for something more than a return to the status quo.

“What voters told us is, they hate Donald Trump and Trumpism,” El-Sayed said while sitting at his desk in a temporary ninth-floor office space that overlooks the U.S. Capitol. “They didn’t tell us they love us. Our job is to go earn our mandate.”

GOP opponents see in El-Sayed a worrisome turn for the Democratic Party. “They’re going hard left, even to the point of socialism, and that’s a real problem, because socialism has wrecked every country [where] it’s been tried,” said North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven.

In the past two weeks, El-Sayed has offered a glimpse of his priorities during meetings across his state and the nation’s capital. At a retirement event hosted by a local United Auto Workers chapter in Dearborn, Mich., he reaffirmed his support for proposals including property-tax freezes for seniors. Addressing a congregation at a Black church in Detroit, he pledged to overhaul the healthcare system by creating a Medicare-for-All insurance plan. And in a surprise appearance at a gathering of Muslim leaders in Washington, he reinforced the need to rein in U.S. military aid.

Last week, El-Sayed launched a political-action committee that will help him build his network and stake out a more influential role in the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed declared victory in Michigan’s Senate race earlier this month. Photo: Sarah Rice/Bloomberg News

The moves are part of a broader effort to consolidate support and stand out in a Congress with an unusually large incoming freshman class. He tapped Brenda Abdelall, a former aide to former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign who also served in the Biden administration, to lead his transition team.

Republicans are already working to make El-Sayed and other progressive Democrats a liability for the party as it prepares to take control of the House and Senate. The Republican National Committee seized on Van Hollen’s challenge to Schumer to highlight tensions between the party’s establishment and its left flank, portraying his backing from El-Sayed and other progressives as evidence of Van Hollen’s ties to what they describe as the party’s most radical members.

El-Sayed, during his interview with The Wall Street Journal, offered a glimpse of how he plans to navigate the Senate alongside some of his fiercest Republican critics. They include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who during the campaign called El-Sayed “a jihadist” and warned that “Americans will die” if El-Sayed were elected. El-Sayed is the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

“He’s an a—hole,” El-Sayed said of Cruz. “But if he’s the a—hole from Texas with whom I have to work, I’ll work with the a—hole from Texas. I’ll still call him an a—hole. But if we’re going to get some things done, let’s get some things done.”

Asked about working with El-Sayed, Cruz said he would “work with anyone who’s doing positive things for America” while reiterating claims he aired during the campaign that El-Sayed supported the Muslim Brotherhood, a charge El-Sayed has denied. Cruz declined to comment on El-Sayed’s characterization of him.

In recent interviews, other Senate Republicans were divided on whether they could find common ground with the Michigan freshman. Florida Sen. Rick Scott said that El-Sayed’s push for Medicare-for-All would “destroy the Medicare program.”

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee who during the campaign said El-Sayed “should be nowhere near Washington,” said Friday that he had called to congratulate the Democrat on his victory. The pair busted each other’s chops about the college football rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, and Moreno said he could envision working with El-Sayed on policies supporting U.S. automakers and other efforts to lower costs. “We’ll see what kind of senator he wants to be,” Moreno said.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who campaigned alongside El-Sayed’s opponent Mike Rogers and suggested El-Sayed “sleeps in a bin Laden jersey,” said he had no problem working with the incoming Democrat.

El-Sayed’s race brought to the fore the debate over U.S. support for Israel and served as a test of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s political influence. The group and its affiliates spent nearly $30 million backing his primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens, and close to $10 million to boost Rogers in the general election.

In the interview, El-Sayed said his opposition to unconditional military aid isn’t specific to Israel and also applies to countries including Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said strategic partnerships should be conditioned on other nations upholding international law.

“We do not pay our taxes in this country to buy bombs and tanks for other countries,” he said. “We should not be subsidizing other countries’ militaries while our kids’ schools crumble.”

Disagreements over El-Sayed’s position on Israel have continued to draw scrutiny from more moderate Democrats. They also contributed to Stevens’s decision to withdraw her endorsement of El-Sayed and back Rogers just two days before the election, a move that made her a pariah among Democrats.

Senate Democrats will use a secret ballot next month when they pick either Schumer or Van Hollen as their leader. Schumer has said he has locked down the votes he needs to hold on to the post.

El-Sayed’s support for Van Hollen didn’t stop him and Schumer from sharing a friendly interaction when the Democratic leader posed with incoming freshmen at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“I’m very friendly with everyone,” El-Sayed said. “Unless it’s JD Vance.”

Even those two political rivals, who clashed on the campaign trail, are discussing the possibility of sitting down together, according to representatives in both of their offices.

Write to Sabrina Siddiqui at sabrina.siddiqui@wsj.com