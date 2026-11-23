US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are preparing to carry out one of the White House's most unusual annual traditions by granting a presidential pardon to two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. Donald Trump and Melania Trump are preparing to continue the White House tradition of pardoning two turkeys before Thanksgiving. more

As part of the celebrations, the White House invited the public to vote on names for the two birds, with schoolchildren from West Virginia putting forward three pairs of suggestions.

Turkeys arrive at Willard InterContinental Washington, DC The two turkeys arrived in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, checking in at the historic Willard InterContinental hotel ahead of their much-anticipated appearance on the White House's South Lawn. The birds were photographed walking along a red carpet, posing for cameras and even standing on the hotel's beds as they enjoyed a VIP welcome.

The US Department of Agriculture marked their arrival in a post on X, calling it a “SPECIAL DELIVERY TO WASHINGTON, D.C.!” and introducing the pair as “two VERY special guests” being treated to a presidential-style reception.

Images released by the USDA, with credits to the White House and the National Turkey Federation, captured the turkeys' arrival as hotel guests and photographers looked on. One photograph showed a bird being wheeled through the hotel's grand corridors in a travel crate placed on a brass luggage trolley, adding another memorable moment to their Washington visit.

Also Read: ‘Giant hoax’: Trump links his 3 predictions to Midterm results as oil prices tumble

Three pairs of names put forward for public vote Pupils at Brandywine Elementary School in West Virginia, where the turkeys were raised, submitted three possible name combinations: "Commander & Chief", "Freedom & Feathers" and "Honey & Ham".

The public voting process concluded on Sunday afternoon, with the winning names scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Last year's pardoned turkeys were named "Gobble" and "Waddle". The names reflected familiar characteristics of the birds: gobbling refers both to the sound turkeys make and eating greedily, while waddling describes their distinctive side-to-side walk.