In the 1900s, North America planted Russian olive for windbreaks and soil stability; it became invasive in California and 16 other Western states

Russian olive became popular because of its many practical uses. The USDA Forest Service's Fire Effects Information System lists shade, hedges, snowbreaks, soil stabilization, landscaping, and pollen for honeybees among its benefits. Government-sponsored programs helped establish the tree in Great Plains windbreaks during the 1930s and 1940s. Some federal and state agencies continued subsidizing seedlings in the 1980s and 1990s.

The tree can spread beyond cultivated areas, particularly along riparian zones, the bands of land bordering rivers and streams. It is now considered invasive in much of California and in 16 other Western states. Once established, Russian olive can displace native plants, hinder their growth, and alter stream-bank hydrology. It is also difficult to remove because of its deep roots and ability to sprout again from the root crown. The state wildlife agency recommends detecting infestations early and removing the tree before it flowers.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Russian olive was introduced to North America as a tree that could serve as a windbreak, prevent erosion, and provide wildlife shelter. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife describes the deciduous species as native to Europe and Asia. Over time, however, the tree became an invasive plant in parts of the United States.

The consequences took time to emerge. Russian olive became prominent outside cultivated areas in the western United States roughly two to five decades after its introduction, according to the Forest Service review. Birds and other animals help disperse its seeds by eating the fruit. In southeastern Oregon, European starlings spread seeds that remained viable after passing through their digestive tracts. Water also aids dispersal, as ripe fruits can float for up to 48 hours. In Montana, trees typically begin producing fruit at around 10 years of age, while seeds stored under ordinary conditions can remain viable for up to three years.

The tree's ability to thrive in varied conditions helps explain its spread. Its seedlings can grow in full sun, under shade, or through heavy ground cover, while native cottonwoods and willows generally establish themselves in open, disturbed areas. Russian olive also tolerates saline and alkaline soils and can gain an advantage along regulated rivers, where reduced flooding may limit the growth of native trees. Along Washington's Yakima River, thickets of Russian olive have replaced black cottonwoods and native willows in some areas. Along the Milk River in Montana and Alberta, nearly 500 Russian olive seedlings and saplings were planted in the floodplain in 1950. Subsequent growth produced dense thickets in which other riparian species could not survive.