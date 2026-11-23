Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO, days after he had stepped down in connection with allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO of Nvidia after allegations of multiple extramarital affairs surfaced. (REUTERS/File) more In an official statement, Nvidia said the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO after a series of discussions and meetings, where the board expressed satisfaction with Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia. Nvidia also said it received input from senior levels of the United States government before the decision was made and stressed that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. The decision caused Nvidia shares to jump over 33% in pre-market trading, marking its biggest jump in 23 years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Deep Dive Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO? Does Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia pose a national security risk? What did Jensen Huang say after returning as Nvidia CEO?

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

Huang says he's ‘honoured to return’ The 63-year-old Huang said he was honoured to be reinstated as president and CEO of Nvidia and expressed gratitude to the board members and staff. "I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," he said in the statement. Also Read | ‘Fake jobs, consulting gigs’: Months before Nvidia row, FBI busted Chinese espionage plot to acquire US secrets Meanwhile, Nvidia's Board of Directors also formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, adding that the co-founder was committed to cooperating with it. The Board also recently formed a national security and export control committee comprised of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Trump hails Huang's return US President Donald Trump also hailed Huang's return as CEO of Nvidia, saying the United States needed his leadership to ensure the success and prosperity of the American economy. "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," he said in a Truth Social post.