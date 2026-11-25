Happily we have the moaning on CNBC of Yale’s veteran governance expert and CEO hand-holder Jeffrey Sonnenfeld to remind us how extraordinary this is. But that’s the least of it. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was one Trump official who arrived in Washington with a modicum of independent standing. He clearly was determined to see that standing survive his service in the Trump cabinet—at least until he was forced back into line.

Mr. Huang was dead meat by normal CEO standards; only political force majeure could save him, reminiscent of how board member Al Gore rescued Apple’s Steve Jobs during the 2006 backdating scandal. The rest of the story is told by the trillion-dollar leap in Nvidia’s stock price. Once Mr. Trump intervened to greenlight a Huang return, Nvidia’s board lost all agency in the matter. It might as well declare war on its own shareholders as not comply.

Like Joe Biden’s decision to drop out in 2024, Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia was a shock but not a surprise . The shock will be to the system. It has only begun to reverberate.

He obviously saw the inflammatory, not to say McCarthyite, potential of the Huang scandal. Mr. Trump fluffed off warnings that Mr. Huang might be consorting with a Chinese spy. He OK’d expanding Nvidia’s chip sales to China. He positioned the government to take a cut.

The president was hardly insensate, moreover, when leaks against Mr. Huang started coming from his own staff, a familiar experience for Mr. Trump. In saving Mr. Huang, Mr. Trump was saving his China strategy, maybe even his presidency.

That China strategy is an imperfect product too, but had a flavor of adulthood. We aren’t going to use AI to beat China into the ground. We’re going to use our lead to negotiate a new strategic order. Mr. Huang was talking his book on selling chips to China but it was a book many were buying, if not every chapter. As the popular tech analyst Ben Thompson put it, to lead in the long run, the U.S. needs to keep “inventing new industries, not more control and a focus on gatekeeping what we have.”

Mr. Trump seems to sense something else. Fate is making the U.S. and China the key stability actors, managing two big risks: a colossal loss-of-control accident by AI, or a bad actor getting hands on a powerful, unreleased model.

It’s hard to tell, but China may have a clearer view on the mythology of “alignment”—the idea that super advanced AI can be trained (by Silicon Valley’s philosopher-kings, of course) to have human interests at heart.

The problem: We’d still be relying on the machines to decide what’s in humanity’s interest.

The birth of AI agents also complicates the decoupling story, in a way not fully appreciated. Decoupling the two countries’ digital infrastructures might only make each more vulnerable to nondeterministic agents tailored to disrupt its system without risking the other’s.

Mr. Trump’s government is still struggling to understand what China’s government understands about these risks. The administration faces misunderstandings also at home, where AI extinction and enslavement memes hover over public perceptions, leading to weird conflations. A system outage caused by a faulty software patch isn’t an outage caused by AI. FAA bungling of an analog-era router replacement isn’t a harbinger of human destruction.

Most important, the leading U.S. labs, OpenAI and Anthropic, don’t control humanity’s fate. Alas, the industry’s seminal and counterintuitive breakthroughs have all been widely published. U.S. models’ abilities, even their secret weights, are highly stealable. This is why, even as they mint billionaire fortunes for themselves, leaders and founders of the top companies address us as fellow passengers on a runaway train, sharing our hope of gaining some control.

On the flip side, veterans of the Biden White House seem especially prone to lament private development of AI compared with “safe” government development of nuclear weapons. They might spend an hour with Eric Schlosser’s 2013 book “Command and Control.” The Cold War’s biggest miracle was that U.S. mishandlers never accidentally detonated a nuclear warhead on U.S. or allied territory.

Mr. Huang isn’t too big to fail, a metaphor overlooking the ephemeral nature of tech dominance. He’s valuable right now to Mr. Trump because he’s valuable to the stock price of Nvidia. Nvidia is valuable for propping up the AI ecosystem, the S&P 500 and Mr. Trump’s waning presidential prestige, which depends more than ever on his office’s residual constitutional powers in foreign relations.

But neither can the world unsee what it’s seen in recent days about the rickety, contingent, high-rolling basis of so many AI valuations when so much is unknown about the future, about whether the technology can be controlled, how it might be regulated. The bumpy ride won’t be over anytime soon.