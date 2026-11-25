Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.
'Unnecessary hierarchy': Jensen Huang defends lack of succession planning in Nvidia board meeting, claim reports
Huang resigned earlier this month after reports of an affair with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, as well as a subordinate, Kimberly Powell, emerged.
After returning to Nvidia as its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang has reportedly defended the lack of succession planning in the company. Huang's remarks, which were made during a board meeting, come after the company scrambled to find a CEO after he resigned over multiple extramarital affairs and an alleged Chinese spying plot.
According to reports by the Financial Times and CNBC, the Nvidia CEO stated that the chip company does not require a succession plan as it would create an unnecessary hierarchy.
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He added that Nvidia has built a team that doesn’t need succession planning the way a normal organisation does, because the company operates a unique business model where there are multiple capable leaders who are leading different parts of the company.
The CEO also apologized to the people inside the room, reported CNBC, as he resumed his position as top boss.
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As per FT, Huang also noted that he had personally been involved in writing Nvidia’s code of conduct, which the board had previously concluded was breached by Huang, leading to his resignation.
Jensen Huang resigned earlier this month after reports of an affair with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, as well as a subordinate, Kimberly Powell emerged. After his resignation, Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, was made interim-CEO.
The Megaspeed affair is now under further probe for alleged chip smuggling to China. The woman Huang was allegedly involved with, Alice Huang, is also suspected to be a Chinese intelligence agent.