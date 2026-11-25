President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to get a new Press Secretary, even as he praised deputy press secretary Anna Kelly for doing a “good job”. Anna Kelly was the National Press Secretary of the Republican National Committee before joining the Trump administration as the Depiuty Press Secretary. (X/@AnnaKellyGOP) more

Trump further noted that he was doing just fine acting as his own spokesperson. “I give such access to the press. I see so much press, more than any president ever. I’ll stop at the wing of an aircraft where you have 100 people out there. Sometimes you know you have a big group out there. So I do a lot of press,” he told the New York Post.

Trump also mused that without a Press Secretary in place, he had no one to blame but himself if the talking points went wrong. “Instead of saying, ‘Oh, I wish you said it this way, that way,’ this way I can blame myself,” Trump said.

Why Trump has not gotten a new press secretary As per the publication, Trump explained that it was “tough to beat” Karoline Leavitt, who recently stepped down from the post. The president noted that she'd been very good at her job.

Leavitt's replacement, Katie Zacharia, quickly stepped down from the role after it emerged that she'd not taken the bar exam in the US, despite referring to herself as a lawyer.

Also Read | Katie Zacharia's family photo with Trump raises photoshop questions: 'Did you add yourself and your family there?'

Trump noted that “a lot of people want the job”. He also said, “I have a few people that I think are good. We haven’t needed it so far." Notably, Trump had even jokingly proposed UFC boss Dana White for the role.

Trump praises Anna Kelly While Trump does not appear to have zeroed in on a press secretary, the president praised the deputy press secretary, Anna Kelly. He said, “she’s doing a good job.”

Kelly responded with thanks for the praise. She is a graduate from The George Washington University and went on to study at Auburn University as well. Kelly has long been associated with the Republican Party.

She was the Wisconsin Communications Director for the Republican National Committee, before taking on the role of Communications Director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, as per her LinkedIn. She was also Communications Director in the U.S. House of Representatives, working for the office of Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

Kelly was then National Press Secretary of the Republican National Committee, before joining the Trump administration as the Principal Deputy Press Secretary.

While praising Kelly, Trump noted that “nobody complains” about the lack of a press secretary. Communications director Steven Cheung said in agreement, “Nobody complains. You’re the most accessible president, most transparent,” as per The Post.