Starting Tuesday, December 1, the rules for Americans crossing the Canadian border in remote areas are set for a major change. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) permit, which allowed pre-approved Americans to cross into Canada by remote water or mountain areas without prior notification, will expire on November 30, 2026. Starting Tuesday, December 1, every crossing will have to be individually reported, either in person or at a telephone reporting site.

The US-Canada border spans 5,525 miles across 13 US states. 3,145 miles of that is land boundary and 2,380 miles of water. Hundreds of Americans cross the Canada border daily via the remote water and mountain areas by boats, snowmobiles or other means. Starting Tuesday, December 1, they will have to inform the Canadian border authorities of each visit, and entry without notification could result in fines.

The RABC permit was first introduced by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in 1990. It is being scrapped after 36 years as Canada aims to tighten border security, which is part of a $1.3 billion federal project in Canada to modernise border management. Even as Canada permitted entry with an RABC permit for the last 36 years, US Customs and Border Protection required mandatory reporting of each remote area crossing. Scrapping the RABC is an effort to match the US rules.

The closure of the program was announced by CBSA in 2025, with September 16, 2026, initially set as the date of the program's expiry. But on August 10, 2026, CBSA postponed the program's expiry by two months, with November 30, 11:59pm ET as the new deadline.