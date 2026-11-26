A 29-year-old Indian-origin man was arrested in Canada in connection with an extortion investigation. He was identified as Jasjeet Singh, a resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. A mugshot of Jasjeet Singh, the suspect in the alleged incident of extortion in the Greater Toronto Area, was released by police on Wednesday. (Credit: PRP) more

The case dates to September 5 when police received a report about a fire at a business establishment at 4.45 am. Police said that an individual had ignited a fire inside the premises by pouring a flammable liquid believed to be gasoline near a garage door. Police estimated the damage to the victim’s business premise and nearby vehicles to be approximately CA$ 100,000.

In a release issued on Wednesday, police said that the victim had been receiving demands for money under “threats of violence made toward his family, home, business and personal property” since April.

Singh has been charged with extortion.

In September this year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said that 188 removal orders were issued on various inadmissibility grounds, and 111 individuals were removed from Canada. Those figures pertained to extortion-related violence and crime. In the Greater Toronto Area, 50 removal orders were issued and 23 individuals removed from the country.

Earlier this month, two individuals were arrested and charged for alleged extortion-related crimes including targeting Kaps’ Café, the eatery owned by Indian entertainer Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia.

The arrests were announced by the British Columbia Provincial Extortion Task Force. Both incidents of shootings for which the accused have been charged occurred in October 2025.

On October 12 last year, a woman resident sustained injuries after shots were fired at a home in Surrey. Days later, on October 16, Kaps’ Café was targeted, and fired at. Although the business was closed at the time, two employees were inside but were not injured.

They were identified as Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both 22. They both face a count each of reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to the two incidents.