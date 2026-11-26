At Blackmagic Design, an Australian maker of video production gear, Chief Executive Grant Petty has grown accustomed to hearing outbursts from staffers in charge of procuring the memory chips that go into the company’s equipment. The explosive growth of data centers to serve the artificial intelligence boom is causing a once-in-a-generation supply crunch for the memory chips that go into all kinds of electronics. more “Suddenly, I’ll hear a string of bad language and ask what’s going on,” said Petty—and usually, they’re talking about prices going up. The explosive growth of data centers to serve the artificial intelligence boom is causing a once-in-a-generation supply crunch for the memory chips that go into all kinds of electronics. AI companies also rely on those chips to train and run models, and their deep pockets give them an advantage in the crowd of prospective buyers. The shortages have left everyone scrambling. Companies around the world are setting up procurement war rooms, scouring listings on sites like eBay and devising ways to woo semiconductor giants. The scarcity has driven the prices of some memory chips up by 10 times in the past year, forcing price hikes across the electronics sector. Supplies of chips have even been ransacked by thieves looking to resell them. The crunch means holiday gifts will be more expensive this year—and Black Friday deals more enticing. Apple, citing surging memory prices, has raised prices on its MacBook laptops by $100 to $500, depending on the model. The starting price of this year’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max both increased by $100 from last year. Tim Cook has likened the chip shortage to “a hundred-year flood.” The same Microsoft Xbox now costs 33% more than it did a year ago, at $600, while the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is 60% more expensive, at $80. Meta raised the price of its Quest 3 virtual reality headsets by $50, to $350.

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To help keep costs down, Motorola shrank its newest phone. The latest version of its Edge smartphone, released in June, contains 128GB of storage, half that of its predecessor, with a smaller display and battery. Its starting price still rose by $50, to $600. The company pitched the phone as “pocketable,” with a “sleek and compact design.” Memory chips were long notorious for periods of supply gluts followed by shortages. Now they’re stuck in shortage mode, and the three major memory makers—Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, both based in South Korea, and Micron Technology, based in the U.S.—can’t build new capacity fast enough. The shortage is expected to last at least until new factories come online in 2028, despite rumblings of a slowdown in data center construction. Industrywide production capacity for DRAM, the major type of memory facing the most acute supply constraints, is expected to grow by 50% from this year to 2028, according to tech-market analytic firm Counterpoint Research.

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SK Hynix has sold out of DRAM as well as its next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips designed for AI computing through 2029. Micron has presold at least $150 billion of supply under multiyear contracts. The three companies are among the world’s most profitable. “A situation where supply cannot keep up with demand is expected to persist for some time, a constraint projected to continue through 2030,” said SK Hynix’s chief financial officer Kim Woo-hyun during the firm’s earnings call last month. ‘This is crazy’ Traditionally, customers and suppliers had relied on handshake deals for long-term supply. But now both sides are seeking binding contracts spanning up to five years and requiring customers to prepay some 25% to 30% of the purchase costs or even share in the investment costs for new factories, according to Peter Lee, a semiconductor analyst at Citi. Buyers of chips are camping out in South Korea, hoping to woo Samsung and SK Hynix. Tech executives say some AI behemoths station employees in residences just outside Samsung’s chipmaking factories to check in daily and keep deliveries on track. Over the past six months, Marques McCammon, chief executive of Irvine, Calif., luxury carmaker Karma Automotive, has flown to South Korea four times to meet with a major memory supplier—often enough that he now has a favorite barbecue joint in Seoul.

Commuters near a Samsung Electronics office building in Seoul.

While memory suppliers are willing to talk, they get evasive when it comes to finalizing prices and delivery dates, he said: “Out of courtesy, they’ll grant time, but getting to a decision is very difficult.” Taiwanese flash-drive maker Apacer has taken out loans in order to have the money ready to scoop up chips the moment supply is available. “If chips show up, we take it,” said Apacer President Gibson Chen. “This is crazy, but there’s no other way.” Even Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla got the runaround, according to Carl Kawaja, a portfolio manager at Capital Group, who recalled during a June conference a conversation he had had with Musk over Tesla’s memory chips. According to Kawaja, Musk said he’d offered Samsung a long-term chip purchase commitment, only for executive chairman Lee Jae-yong to reply that everyone else was offering him that, so what else could Musk do? And when Musk then offered financing guarantees for new Samsung chip factories, Lee’s answer again was: Everyone else was offering him that, so what else could Musk do? Capital Group and Samsung declined to comment. Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Samsung Electronics displays high-bandwidth memory chips for AI systems at an expo in South Korea in July.

Sami Pienimäki, CEO of Finnish customizable phone maker Jolla, calls a procurement agent in Shanghai every week hunting for fresh stocks. With chip demand through the roof, the challenge lies in finding the genuine article. Some brokers “quietly slip the used parts—worth about half the price of new ones—into batches sold as new,” Pienimäki said. Jolla began to run random electrical stress tests to weed out the impostors. Procurement executives, once considered a staid corporate role, are under enormous pressure. Those who managed to secure supply are considered stars. But those who fail to nail down enough supply at a decent price could be dismissed, say executives. “That’s life!” added Chen, the Apacer president.

Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York in September.

Disappearing orders W5 Technologies, an Arizona-based defense-communications equipment maker, ordered servers, which are preloaded with memory chips, last winter to ensure it could meet the delivery deadline for a major defense contractor before Memorial Day. In late May, it was told the servers were on their way. Days later, the supplier informed them that the shipments had been reallocated to a “more important order.” “To have the rug pulled out at the last minute was a nightmare,” said Elaine Ferguson, a vice president at W5 Technologies. “The manufacturer said we weren’t important enough because we weren’t a major corporation or a large data center operator placing massive orders.” Ultimately, the firm scrounged up alternative supplies from three smaller manufacturers to meet its deadline. It shelled out an extra $2,000 and ran additional tests to adapt the parts to existing systems. Seraph, a Las Vegas-based supply chain consulting firm, had one client, a U.S. developer of advanced driver-assistance systems, that turned to hundreds of independent brokers and the gray market for chips. The firm has had to pay as much as 40 times its budgeted price for a specific component, said Ambrose Conroy, Seraph’s chief executive. “Forty times what they had planned to pay, to me, is just a crazy number,” he said. The client wasn’t able to pass on the costs to its automaker customers, hurting its profit margins. Conroy expects the firm will have to raise prices next year.

An Idaho manufacturing facility for Micron under construction in February.

Many of Seraph’s client firms have set up sourcing teams that now spend six days a week in makeshift war rooms. They work through spreadsheets, cold-call hundreds of independent brokers and fire off emails in search of loose inventory. When supply turns up, speed is everything. In one case, a Seraph client located a batch of South Korean memory modules held by a broker in China, Conroy said. It took the firm five days to clear internal procedures to approve the wire transfer. By then, the offer had expired—and the broker’s asking price had shot up 50%. The company ultimately walked away from the deal. Framework Computers, a San Francisco-based personal computer seller, had its suppliers of memory chips pull out of their agreements, leaving them in the lurch with customers who had preordered the brand’s PCs. The company had to trim down the memory in its machines and cut its prices accordingly. It contacted each customer to apologize, explain the situation and adjust the orders.

Nirav Patel, CEO of Framework Computers.

The company now has to update prices of its products almost every month due to fluctuating memory prices. Some of Framework’s high-end desktop PCs that contain larger volumes of memory have seen prices surge by about 70%, said CEO Nirav Patel. “This is unprecedented for us in terms of supply challenges,” Patel said. “We’ve switched to a mode now where we don’t make any assumptions about orders until we see the order get filled.” At Purism, a small San Francisco-based company that makes computers and smartphones with robust privacy protections, three procurement staffers search listings for elusive available stock. The firm has started contacting hundreds of brokers and scrolls through eBay daily in search of reasonably priced memory chips, snatching up whatever small batches it can, said Todd Weaver, Purism’s founding CEO. “What’s in stock could be way too low—like five or 12 units—but we still buy it because it’s like, well, we might be able to ship something to a handful of customers,” Weaver said.

Todd Weaver, Purism's founding CEO, holding a printed circuit board containing memory chips for the company's Liberty smartphone.