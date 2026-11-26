Iran’s president recently went on national television to say what people in the streets already see, as authorities cut food and electricity subsidies while workers protest unpaid salaries: “We have no money.” The high price of gasoline is among the burdens facing ordinary Iranians. more With diplomacy over ending the war stalled, President Masoud Pezeshkian’s comments served as an acknowledgment of the economic pain a U.S. naval blockade is heaping on a country already under intense strain. That is being felt at dinner tables across the country as government statistics show food and beverage price inflation over 110% year-over-year. It is in the pocket as well. Iran’s rial currency has fallen to 2.8 million a dollar, from the 32,000 a dollar seen at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

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Washington has tightened its blockade on Iran by targeting flights and trade by land in addition to blocking oil exports by sea. Meanwhile, tensions internally between relative moderates within Iran’s theocracy and hard-liners have burst into the open as officials weigh further escalating the conflict over control of the Strait of Hormuz to break the blockade. “Iran has been living on borrowed economic time for months,” said Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank. “What’s remarkable is how long Tehran has managed to postpone the reckoning.” That reckoning is something Pezeshkian hinted at during his televised remarks Nov. 20, and then the next day addressing a conference in Tehran. “We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is caused,” Pezeshkian said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. “It is an economic war…and it is no easy battle.” The dire prognosis is pushing Iran to cut subsidies further in an oil-producing country where cheap energy and food staples are considered a birthright by many. A decision in the summer to reduce gasoline subsidies triggered massive queues at the pump. Iran’s state electricity company, Tavanir, has begun rolling blackouts to ration power, with outages lasting up to two hours a day in some locations. Tavanir said damage at Iran’s natural gas fields during the war had led to fuel shortages. Iranians should brace for worsening outages in the winter, said Reza Sepahvand, a spokesman for parliament’s energy commission.

Workers warm themselves in Tehran.

Already, power stations around Tehran burn mazut, a high-polluting, low-quality fuel common in former Soviet bloc countries, to generate electricity. Authorities also have used methanol to stretch gasoline supplies. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities made cuts to food subsidies, though they denied the moves constituted rationing. Authorities cut allocations of cheap flour and bread in seven of Iran’s 31 provinces, said Hossein Zafari, the spokesman of the country’s Flour and Bread Council. Flour shortages after the cuts led to protests by bakers in Iran’s western Zanjan province and other areas, Zafari told Nour News, a website affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The government also more than doubled the price it charges consumers of industrial flour, the Pasta Manufacturers Employers’ Association told Iranian state media. The government had no choice but to resort to such cuts because it lacks the political mandate for broad subsidy reforms, said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, the founder and chief executive of London-based economic think tank the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation. But its response is still falling short of a long-term solution, he said.

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