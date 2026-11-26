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Two days after Jensen Huang’s return breathed new life into the flagging AI trade, Wall Street is laboring to make sense of the chaos unfolding in markets. The sharp rally that followed the Nvidia CEO’s homecoming on Monday gave way to a hangover as stocks retreated. Then on Wednesday, investors found themselves on an unnerving roller coaster. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite looked headed to a 5% selloff at one point, before a furious rally—the greatest intraday rebound since April 2025. By the time traders were logging off for the Thanksgiving holiday, the benchmark was down 0.6%.

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Tech stocks accounted for much of Wednesday’s losses, reflecting investors’ ongoing unease about the AI boom. Nvidia shares dropped 3.9% and have now given up almost half the gains added since Huang’s return, while Oracle was among the other substantial losers. Many of the S&P 500’s worst performers were chip makers. “This is bigger than Jensen Huang being removed,” said Joseph Zidle, executive managing director and chief market strategist at Cresset Capital. “This is skepticism that had been creeping into markets well before that.” Concern that big tech companies are overspending on AI, and whether they can keep financing the massive commitments they have made to chip suppliers such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology and Sandisk are back in focus—even with the return of Huang, whose aggressive financing tactics have earned Nvidia a reputation as the “central bank of AI.” Huang’s reinstatement sparked a huge rebound in its shares and the broader market. Those gains, some analysts said, were exacerbated by a rising tide of investors betting against the chip maker. As the stock rallied, the shorts scrambled to buy back shares to close out positions before their losses mounted. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, its ninth loss in 10 sessions, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, or 164 points. In a volatile week for stocks, debt investors’ consistent skepticism toward AI has stood in stark relief. Yield premiums for investment-grade corporate bonds—or the extra amount that traders demand to hold those bonds over ultrasafe U.S. Treasurys—barely budged on Monday, remaining near their highest level since May 2025 And yield premiums for prominent AI players such as Oracle or SpaceX have only kept climbing since.

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