At least 31 people were killed in 21 others injured after a fuel truck overturn on a highway in Cairo, Egypt. The accident, which caused a massive blaze in Cairo's Giza tunnel, is among Egypt's deadliest road accidents in years. The incident took place in Ashara Tunnel in the Warraq district of Imbaba, Giza Governorate, when a fuel truck carrying petroleum overturned. (X/OpenSourceIntel) more The incident took place in Ashara Tunnel in the Warraq district of Imbaba, Giza Governorate, when a fuel truck carrying petroleum overturned. As per the Egyptian ministry of health, the preliminary death toll due to the accident was recorded at 30. However, after a final assessment, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's minister of health and population stated that toll stood at 31 dead. Initial statements also claimed 25 people were injured, but that figure was later revised to 21.

The health ministry also said 39 ambulances were sent to the scene and 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries, four of them in critical condition. Dramatic visuals emerge As per state media, a massive fire broke out when a truck loaded with fuel overturned on Cairo's Ring Road, which is a crowded highway linking different parts of the capital. Due to the crash, the truck burst into flames, engulfing nearby vehicles.