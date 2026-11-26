The discussion with congressional staffers, which was a broad overview rather than a detailed intelligence rundown, occurred a day after Jensen Huang was reinstalled as CEO following a pressure campaign from President Trump. The president assured Nvidia that Huang posed no national-security threat. Huang had stepped down earlier this month following reports that the board was preparing to oust him and that he had other affairs, including one with an Nvidia executive.

In fact, people familiar with the discussion said, the current evidence collected by the U.S. suggests Alice Huang and Jensen Huang’s relationship may have been amorous, not a coordinated play by the top U.S. adversary in the race for advanced chips. New information could change that or any other assessments, some of the people said.

WASHINGTON—There was no evidence a Chinese tech executive who had an affair with Jensen Huang was directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on the Nvidia CEO, U.S. officials told congressional staffers in a highly classified briefing Tuesday.

Are U.S. agencies investigating whether the affair was linked to Nvidia chip smuggling?

Are U.S. agencies investigating whether the affair was linked to Nvidia chip smuggling?

The CEO’s allies have said that there isn’t sufficient evidence proving Alice Huang is a spy or that Nvidia knew about alleged efforts to smuggle chips to China. Some current and former U.S. officials have said that regardless of what information changed hands, the fact that one of America’s most influential businesspeople had an affair with a woman connected to Chinese intelligence posed national-security risks.

The briefers also said Tuesday that the Ministry of State Security, China’s premier spy agency, approached Alice Huang to provide them with information, as compelled under Chinese law. She was in contact with the spy agency during the affair, they said. But the U.S. doesn’t have any indications she disclosed intelligence of significance to the MSS, according to people familiar with the discussion.

The briefing also touched on Kang Wei, a man described as Alice Huang’s husband. He was an MSS asset, the briefers said, and was often in touch with the Chinese intelligence service, they said. People who know Kang and Alice Huang have described them to The Wall Street Journal as husband and wife.

The New York Times earlier reported on the briefing’s contents.

National security adviser Marco Rubio, also the secretary of state, oversaw the drafting of a classified memo about Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang in the spring. Trump was briefed on the concerns at least twice while maintaining a close working relationship with the Nvidia CEO, who has helped shape the administration’s AI policies.

Officials from the Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency attended the briefing for congressional staffers from the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and chamber leaders.

The sensitive discussion followed weeks of speculation about the nature of Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang.

Some U.S. officials insist that passing any information to China makes her a spy, regardless of the reason for her actions. Others said her links to Chinese intelligence were more circumstantial, given how Chinese business leaders are often compelled to remain in contact with the country’s national-security apparatus.

U.S. intelligence agencies continue to investigate what influence the affair may have had, if any, on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China in violation of U.S. export controls. Nvidia’s board is also still investigating the matter and was urged to continue that investigation by Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence.

Alice Huang was a top executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner that is accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export control rules. Lawmakers are seeking more information about her relationship with Jensen Huang, and she is also being investigated as part of two Justice Department probes into chip diversion by Megaspeed and another company called Super Micro.

The briefing occurred ahead of Jensen Huang’s appearances on Capitol Hill next week. The Nvidia co-founder is slated to be privately interviewed by three House committees, including the House Intelligence Committee, on Tuesday before appearing before the Senate Banking Committee in a public hearing on Dec. 3. Nvidia’s general counsel is also scheduled to brief the House lawmakers.

Write to Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com