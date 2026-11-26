A passageway near a building in Lander, Wyoming, hides a rare artifact from the American West’s immigrant history. The shed, which sat unnoticed behind a building on Main Street for more than 50 years, was once owned and operated by Sam Sing as a Chinese laundry and bathhouse. Sing was one of the first Chinese residents of the town and helped develop the frontier settlement. Now the historic log cabin has been relocated to Pioneer Village at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum in Lander. Representative AI image of a man working at a historic laundry beside a wooden cabin. (AI-generate/ ChatGPT) more

The move ends an eight-year chapter that began when owner Tony McRae recognized the building's value and decided to donate it to the museum. Not only will the old building be preserved, but the project will illuminate experiences of Chinese immigrants in a small Wyoming town during the late 1800s. According to a report by Cowboy State Daily published on September 21, 2026, the museum accepted the donated structure and has since worked to secure funding for its maintenance and relocation.

From a Chinese geologist to Wyoming laundry owner Sam Sing, also known as Sing Yee Wind, was born in Canton Province, China, in 1859. He was trained as a geologist, traveling to the U.S. at a time when gold was attracting prospectors from around the globe to the West. He mined the gold fields of California before heading to South Pass City, Wyoming, which was undergoing a gold rush. When the rush subsided, Sing moved to Lander, working as a cook at the Lander Hotel. He used his geological training to identify sites where he believed oil and gas deposits might exist. He purchased several lucrative claims, laying the groundwork.

Eventually, Sing opened a laundry and bathhouse in a tiny log cabin. In a time when washing machines and indoor plumbing were limited, the laundry met an important need. Washing clothes meant fetching water, chopping wood, heating huge coppers, and scrubbing clothes. The business also provided bathing facilities, with an early advertisement stating that you could have a bath in 1903 for 25 cents, which later increased to 40 cents.

An overlooked building gets a second chance Initially, the laundry was built on Lander's Main Street, on the site that would eventually become the back lot of McRae Pharmacy. Its early history was lost, and over the years it served as a storage shed. Its hidden location probably helped keep it from being razed. Owner Tony McRae, who owned McRae Pharmacy, saw its value and asked the Fremont County Pioneer Museum about donating it. The museum gladly accepted, but moving the building, which was a fragile log structure, required some planning and additional funding.

The move was carried out by the Fremont County Pioneer Association, and Lander ambassadors raised slightly more than $20,000 to help offset costs of the move and to prepare a concrete foundation at Pioneer Village. The building has been installed at its new site and can now be preserved and used as a display of public history. The move also highlights the broader context of Chinese laundry workers in the United States. Research published in the Journal of American Ethnic History examines how Chinese immigrants established themselves in the laundry industry between 1850 and 1950, often working in occupations shaped by racial and economic restrictions.