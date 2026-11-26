New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a powerful Thanksgiving storm. The emergency has been declared for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued warnings ahead of the approaching Thanksgiving storm. (AP Photo) more

“We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds that could create dangerous travel conditions. Please stay alert, allow extra time for travel, and text 333-111 for real-time weather updates,” Hochul shared on X on November 25.

The announcement comes after the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was postponed for the first time in history in view of the approaching storm.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the cancellation and the approaching storm, and wrote, “Tomorrow we are expecting severe weather, including winds up to 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. To protect every New Yorker and keep our city safe, we have made the decision with @Macys and @NYPDnews to reschedule the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to this Saturday, November 28th. The worst of the storm is expected to hit on Thanksgiving Day in the afternoon through the late evening.”