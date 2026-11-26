Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency after Thanksgiving storm delays Macy's parade; Mayor Mamdani issues safety tips
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties ahead of a powerful Thanksgiving storm.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a powerful Thanksgiving storm. The emergency has been declared for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.
“We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds that could create dangerous travel conditions. Please stay alert, allow extra time for travel, and text 333-111 for real-time weather updates,” Hochul shared on X on November 25.
The announcement comes after the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was postponed for the first time in history in view of the approaching storm.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the cancellation and the approaching storm, and wrote, “Tomorrow we are expecting severe weather, including winds up to 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. To protect every New Yorker and keep our city safe, we have made the decision with @Macys and @NYPDnews to reschedule the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to this Saturday, November 28th. The worst of the storm is expected to hit on Thanksgiving Day in the afternoon through the late evening.”
Mamdani issues safety tips ahead of approaching storm
Mamdani also posted a video where he shared safety tips for New Yorkers to follow. These include planning ahead and staying indoors when possible, not walking or driving through flooded areas, and signing up for emergency alerts.
Earlier, the New Jersey governor also sounded the alarm and wrote, “I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency – effective at 6:00 PM tonight – in anticipation of a significant storm that will bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and potentially prolonged power outages this Thanksgiving. While this declaration does not restrict travel, I strongly encourage New Jerseyans with holiday travel plans to reach their destination today to avoid the worst of the storm tomorrow.”
Also Read | Thanksgiving travel faces double weather threat as East Coast storm, Bay Area flooding raise concern
Macy's balloons deflated as parade stands postponed
The balloons that are iconic in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade are now being deflated. They will be reinflated on Friday afternoon for the parade, now slated to take place on Saturday. A video of the same was shared online.
“Macy's Parade Balloons Deflated After Storm Pushes Thanksgiving Parade to Saturday,” the person wrote. The National Weather Service (NWS) shared a map of the areas likely to be impacted.
“A significant storm system impacts the region on Thanksgiving with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding,” NWS noted.