New York Governor demands Sean Duffy’s resignation after nationwide US flight ground stop: ‘Trump must remove him’
New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to resign or be removed, citing persistent aviation-system problems.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called for US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to resign or be removed from office by President Donald Trump following a nationwide aviation disruption that forced a ground stop on Friday.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Hochul criticised Duffy's handling of problems within the country's aviation system, pointing to persistent air traffic controller shortages and repeated communication failures.
Kathy Hochul says Sean Duffy ‘more focused on starring in his own reality show’
She accused the Transportation Secretary of focusing more on his public image than addressing serious challenges facing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Deep Dive
“From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch,” Hochul said.
She added that Duffy had been “more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency”.
Hochul urged President Trump to remove Duffy “immediately” if he did not step down voluntarily.
Also Read: FAA outage update: Sean Duffy assures passengers ‘it is safe to fly’ as US flight operations slowly returning to normal
Hochul calls for full investigation into aviation disruption
The New York governor also called on Congress to investigate the circumstances surrounding Friday's nationwide ground stop, stressing the importance of public confidence in aviation safety ahead of the busy holiday travel period.
"With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies," she said.
Hochul further insisted that Congress must conduct a comprehensive investigation to establish what went wrong and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Sean Duffy blames faulty equipment for nationwide ground stop
Responding to concerns over the disruption, Duffy said on Saturday that the FAA did not believe a cyberattack was responsible for the communications failure.
According to the Transportation Secretary, the incident began during routine maintenance at a remote FAA facility, where a contractor was transferring telecommunications infrastructure from traditional copper wiring to fibre-optic connections.
Duffy explained that the transition, which has been taking place across the United States for decades, encountered a problem involving either human error or defective equipment.
"Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fibre, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system," he said.
He revealed that the affected router generated more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, overwhelming parts of the system.
The disruption affected communications between air traffic controllers and aircraft, while also causing problems with radar feeds.
As a precaution, authorities temporarily closed the affected airspace to ensure flight safety.
Duffy said operations returned to normal after officials isolated the maintenance work responsible for the disruption.
He ruled out a cyberattack as the likely explanation, describing the incident as a failure of the FAA's existing infrastructure.
"This was an FAA system that didn't meet the moment," he said.
FAA rules out cyberattack and AI-related incident
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford also addressed the incident during Saturday's press conference, attributing the nationwide ground stop to faulty equipment.
Bedford dismissed suggestions that the disruption was caused by malicious activity or artificial intelligence-related interference.
"We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related," he said.
He confirmed that investigators were working to identify the defective equipment responsible for the failure.
Bedford added that the agency would release further information once its technical investigation and root cause analysis had been completed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More