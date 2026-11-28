Over the last two weeks, services in the US have been affected by a mixture of reported cyberattacks and outages. The most recent target was the US Air Force's cloud platform that was reportedly breached by hackers on Friday. The word "Cyberattack" and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22. (Representational) (REUTERS) more

It started with an outage with Microsoft. It was followed by an outage with the controlling infrastructure of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which brought air travel to a halt across the United States. Then came the financial institutions, with some seeing confirmed cybersecurity incidents. Other government institutions, such as the National Security Agency and the FBI, also reportedly saw breaches.

The slew of incidents does not appear to be connected, US authorities say. But that has far from allayed concerns about potential future breaches and whether they could be even more dangerous than what has already been seen. Amid that, a former FBI deputy chief of cybersecurity has warned that cyberattacks and outages could become the "new norm."