A 21-year-old French national is suspected of travelling to the United States to murder a woman he had met during a brief romantic relationship three years ago, according to police in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha police say a report filed by Lauren Becker in 2023 about threats from Terry Kanmacher provided critical leads after she was fatally stabbed outside her workplace. (Hennepin County Jail) more

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Lauren Becker, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday morning while arriving at her workplace, a daycare centre. Police allege that the suspect, Terry Kanmacher, waited outside the facility for approximately 45 minutes before attacking her, Fox News reported.

Suspect allegedly travelled from France to Omaha According to investigators, Becker and Kanmacher first developed an online relationship in 2023. During the summer of that year, Kanmacher travelled to Omaha and spent two weeks in the city. The pair met face-to-face only once before Becker decided to end the relationship in September 2023.

A month later, Becker contacted Omaha police after reportedly discovering that Kanmacher had made threats against her online. Authorities said she had expressed concerns about his behaviour and feared for her safety.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the details Becker provided in her report were particularly significant to the investigation.

He explained that her concerns were "very detail-oriented", adding that many of them "mirrored what took place".

"It is clear that Miss Becker had ended the hopes of a relationship and was afraid of Kanmacher," Schmaderer said.