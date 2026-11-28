US Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino has clarified that he is not gay after attracting widespread attention for declaring that one of his major political ambitions is to persuade gay Americans to join the Republican Party. Anthony Constantino drew attention by making outreach to gay voters a key congressional goal. (AFP) more The 44-year-old New York Republican, who also serves as the chief executive of Sticker Mule, addressed speculation about his sexuality in a late-night post on X on Friday, following a wave of online reactions to his earlier remarks. "I'm not Gay!" Constantino wrote in a post on X after Thanksgiving. His clarification came days after he announced that winning over gay voters would be among his key priorities as a newly elected member of Congress.

Constantino's Mission to win over gay American voters Constantino first attracted attention on Sunday evening when he shared a video on X outlining his political ambitions. "Now that I'm elected, one of my big goals is to get every gay American to be Republican," he said in the video, which appeared to have been recorded inside a moving vehicle. Describing the initiative as a major part of his congressional agenda, he added: "One of my top priorities as Congressman!" The post reportedly received more than 760,000 views and prompted a mixed response from social media users. While some praised his outreach to gay Americans, others criticised his position. Several users also responded with personal compliments and romantic propositions. "You're really handsome," one user commented. "You turned me Republican," another wrote. The attention prompted further questions about Constantino's own sexuality, which became a subject of discussion during a subsequent television interview.

Constantino says his sexuality is 'irrelevant' During an appearance on Newsmax, presenter Greg Kelly directly asked Constantino whether he was gay. "No," the congressman-elect replied, before explaining that his personal identity had little bearing on his political message. "But it doesn't matter. It doesn't really matter. It's irrelevant," he said. Constantino argued that the Republican Party should appeal to anyone who shares its political and economic principles, regardless of their sexual orientation. "What matters is: I'm an ideological Republican. I think the Republican Party is for all people that believe what I believe," he said. He went on to highlight his support for American exceptionalism, economic opportunity and individual prosperity. "I want to champion American exceptionalism. I want to make us a nation where people can be successful," he said. Referring specifically to gay Americans, he added: "You know, gay people like making money. They're very successful at times. Why vote Democrat? They should be voting Republican."