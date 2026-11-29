A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area on Saturday morning, disrupting activity at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). A video circulating on social media appears to show a Delta Air Lines aircraft aborting its landing as the tremors hit. A shattered window is seen at Los Angeles International Airport following an earthquake in Los Angeles, California. (X) more The earthquake struck at around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. According to the US Geological Survey, its epicentre was about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay, at a depth of around 12 to 13 kilometres. The sudden shaking caught passengers, airport staff and flight crews by surprise during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Shaking causes disruption at LAX

Deep Dive Why did a Delta flight abort its landing at LAX during the earthquake? What damage and delays did the earthquake cause inside LAX? Were there aftershocks or a tsunami threat after the Los Angeles earthquake?

The earthquake caused noticeable shaking inside the airport. Ceiling tiles reportedly fell in at least one terminal, while videos shared online appeared to show cracked or broken windows. Passengers were startled as alarms went off and lights and fixtures shook. Car alarms could also be heard in nearby parking areas. Some travellers took shelter while others recorded the incident on their phones. There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or widespread injuries.

Delta flight aborts landing A video shared on social media appears to show a Delta Air Lines aircraft changing course and climbing back into the air as it approached LAX. The manoeuvre, known as a go-around, allows pilots to abandon a landing and attempt another approach when conditions are not suitable.