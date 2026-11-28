A powerful earthquake shook the Los Angeles area on Saturday, November 28, triggering emergency response measures and raising concerns after reports of massive flames and black smoke emerged near Chevron's El Segundo oil refinery just minutes after the tremor. Huge flames and black smoke rise near Chevron's El Segundo refinery (X@_jamesreichert) more

The earthquake struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with its epicentre located offshore near Manhattan Beach, according to preliminary seismic reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Initial estimates placed the earthquake's magnitude between 4.7 and 5.0. Subsequent reporting put it at approximately 5.1 as seismic data was updated. The earthquake was relatively shallow, increasing the likelihood of noticeable shaking in nearby communities.

Thousands of residents reported feeling the tremor. Reports suggest that objects were knocked off shelves in locations closer to the epicentre, while residents across the wider Los Angeles region experienced the shaking.

Despite the intensity of the jolt, there were no immediate confirmed reports of major structural damage or injuries in the initial emergency assessments.