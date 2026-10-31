Rapper DMC involved in Los Angeles car crash, witness video emerges

Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels was involved in a road accident involving a garbage truck and an SUV on a Los Angeles freeway on Friday, October 30. The rapper was travelling as a passenger in the SUV when the collision happened on the 105 Freeway in the West Athens neighbourhood. He was not driving the vehicle, according to information shared with TMZ. Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels escaped injury after an SUV he was travelling in crashed into a garbage truck in Los Angeles. (kingdmc/Instagram)

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that officers received an emergency call about a two-vehicle crash at 11:43am. The incident involved an SUV and a garbage truck. Authorities later confirmed that the scene had been cleared but did not provide further details about what caused the collision.

TMZ reported that McDaniels and the other people inside the SUV were doing fine following the accident. No serious injuries were reported in the information available about the incident.

Also Read: Indian teen dies in freak horse carriage accident at Central Park during first New York trip