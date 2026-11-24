Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Step inside Miley Cyrus’s rock-and-roll-inspired Los Angeles home, designed by her mother Tish Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’s Los Angeles home is a vibrant celebration of colour, eclectic art and playful maximalism, offering a glimpse into singer’s creative personality.
Miley Cyrus has stepped into a new chapter of her life, marrying longtime partner and musician Maxx Morando in an intimate California ceremony on November 21, 2026. As the singer celebrates this personal milestone, it is the perfect moment to revisit a home that offers a fascinating glimpse into her personality beyond the spotlight. Featured in Architectural Digest in May 2021, Miley’s Los Angeles residence is a vibrant celebration of colour, art and unapologetic individuality.
Designed by her mother, Tish Cyrus, in collaboration with designer Mat Sanders, the 6,800-square-foot property brings together rock-and-roll glamour, playful maximalism and moments of understated serenity. Much like Miley herself, the home refuses to follow conventions, making it an intriguing expression of her creative world. (Also read: Step inside Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home that reflects traditional Parsi roots, vintage interiors and meaningful family memorabilia )
A maximalist expression of Miley’s personality
If there is one defining characteristic of Miley’s interiors, it is their unapologetic maximalism. The home features colourful furniture, expressive decorative pieces and unconventional design details. An Ettore Sottsass bookcase, a sculptural mouth-shaped chair with a moving tongue and a psychedelic ceiling painted by artist Brian Robles are among its most memorable elements.
Tish’s natural preference for bohemian-inspired interiors was adapted to accommodate Miley’s more adventurous aesthetic. Their collaboration involved finding a balance between adding personality and knowing when to exercise restraint. This interplay between maximalism and moderation gives the home its distinctive visual rhythm.
One of the home’s most memorable spaces is its powder room, where tiger-patterned Gucci wallpaper became the starting point for the entire design concept. The room embraces a theatrical aesthetic, transforming an otherwise functional space into an immersive experience. A vintage-inspired brass and Murano glass mirror from the 1970s sits above a custom marble vanity, while horsehair wall sconces and an elegant Isla faucet by Waterworks complete the composition.
Serene retreats and spaces for well-being
Despite the home’s flamboyant interiors, several spaces take a noticeably quieter direction. Miley’s primary bathroom features a wall hanging inspired by Henri Matisse’s Blue Nude III, introducing an artistic element while maintaining a soothing atmosphere.
The property also includes a spacious wellness and gym studio designed around a more restrained palette. The inspiration came from Miley’s visit to Amangiri, the celebrated resort in Utah. The experience had personal significance for the singer, who remembered finding a sense of peace and reflection during a challenging period in her life.
The resulting wellness space offers a welcome contrast to the home’s colourful social areas.
A creative world of music and personal memories
Music is naturally central to Miley’s lifestyle, and her residence includes a dedicated studio that reflects her unconventional artistic personality. The room features a striking ceiling treatment by Brian Robles, adding another layer of visual creativity to an already expressive environment. The adjoining bathroom also serves a practical purpose, providing additional storage for the instruments and equipment that frequently move through the space.
Elsewhere, personal memorabilia and carefully selected objects celebrate Miley’s musical journey. A particularly interesting display includes a purple wig worn by the singer while portraying Ashley O in the television series Black Mirror. It occupies a prominent position on an iconic 1981 Carlton bookcase by Ettore Sottsass.
Another standout area is Miley’s glam room, designed to feel lively, expressive and unmistakably personal. The room includes framed handwritten notes and letters from friends, reflecting the singer’s appreciation for meaningful correspondence and personal connections.
An outdoor oasis inspired by luxury hotels
Beyond the interiors, the property’s outdoor areas offer another dimension to the overall design experience. The backyard features a lagoon-style swimming pool surrounded by mature landscaping, creating a private retreat that feels removed from the energy of Los Angeles.
Tish and Mat Sanders wanted the exterior to evoke the atmosphere of a sophisticated boutique hotel. Dark finishes around the fire pit and pavement establish continuity with the home’s dramatic exterior, while comfortable outdoor seating encourages relaxation and entertaining.
From colourful statement furniture and extraordinary artwork to peaceful wellness spaces and a thoughtfully designed garden, every corner of Miley Cyrus’s Los Angeles residence tells a different part of her story.