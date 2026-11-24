Miley Cyrus has stepped into a new chapter of her life, marrying longtime partner and musician Maxx Morando in an intimate California ceremony on November 21, 2026. As the singer celebrates this personal milestone, it is the perfect moment to revisit a home that offers a fascinating glimpse into her personality beyond the spotlight. Featured in Architectural Digest in May 2021, Miley’s Los Angeles residence is a vibrant celebration of colour, art and unapologetic individuality.

Designed by her mother, Tish Cyrus, in collaboration with designer Mat Sanders, the 6,800-square-foot property brings together rock-and-roll glamour, playful maximalism and moments of understated serenity. Much like Miley herself, the home refuses to follow conventions, making it an intriguing expression of her creative world. (Also read: Step inside Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home that reflects traditional Parsi roots, vintage interiors and meaningful family memorabilia )

A maximalist expression of Miley’s personality If there is one defining characteristic of Miley’s interiors, it is their unapologetic maximalism. The home features colourful furniture, expressive decorative pieces and unconventional design details. An Ettore Sottsass bookcase, a sculptural mouth-shaped chair with a moving tongue and a psychedelic ceiling painted by artist Brian Robles are among its most memorable elements.

Tish’s natural preference for bohemian-inspired interiors was adapted to accommodate Miley’s more adventurous aesthetic. Their collaboration involved finding a balance between adding personality and knowing when to exercise restraint. This interplay between maximalism and moderation gives the home its distinctive visual rhythm.

One of the home’s most memorable spaces is its powder room, where tiger-patterned Gucci wallpaper became the starting point for the entire design concept. The room embraces a theatrical aesthetic, transforming an otherwise functional space into an immersive experience. A vintage-inspired brass and Murano glass mirror from the 1970s sits above a custom marble vanity, while horsehair wall sconces and an elegant Isla faucet by Waterworks complete the composition.