Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
Everyday Explained: What makes mineral water different from regular water? Doctor reveals which one is better for daily hydration
From calcium and magnesium content to hydration, here's how mineral water compares with regular water and what you should know before choosing one.
A recent FSSAI action against packaged drinking water has raised questions and shaken the confidence of people who have relied on Bisleri’s mineral water for years. Laboratory testing found that the sample did not meet prescribed limits for bromate and later declared it unsafe. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Nethra N, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospitals Electronic City, Bangalore, to understand the key differences and which is better for everyday consumption.
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Difference between mineral and normal water
According to Dr Nethra, mineral water and regular drinking water differ primarily in their mineral composition, source and treatment process. Mineral water naturally contains dissolved minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium and bicarbonates, depending on the geological source from which it is obtained.
Regular drinking water, which may come from municipal supplies, borewells or other sources, is typically treated through filtration, disinfection, reverse osmosis or other purification processes to make it safe for consumption. Depending on the treatment method, some minerals may be retained while others are removed.
Which one is better from a health perspective?
“From a health perspective, both can contribute equally to hydration, provided they meet drinking water safety standards,” said Dr Nethra. The human body does not necessarily require mineral water to maintain electrolyte balance, as most essential minerals are obtained through a balanced diet. However, mineral water containing calcium and magnesium can make a modest contribution to daily mineral intake. Magnesium, for instance, plays a role in muscle function, nerve transmission and energy metabolism, while calcium is essential for bone health and muscle contraction.
The important distinction is that mineral content does not automatically make water healthier. Certain mineral waters may contain relatively high sodium levels, which may not be ideal for individuals with hypertension, kidney disease or those advised to follow a sodium-restricted diet. Similarly, water with very high mineral concentrations may not be suitable for everyone, depending on their underlying health conditions.
Dr Nethra highlighted that one should also not confuse mineral water with packaged drinking water. Packaged drinking water may undergo extensive purification and mineralisation, whereas natural mineral water originates from protected underground sources with a characteristic mineral composition.
“Ultimately, the most important factor is water quality and safety rather than whether it is labelled mineral water or regular water. Water should be free from harmful microorganisms, chemical contaminants and heavy metals,” said Dr Nethra. For most healthy individuals, safe drinking water, adequate hydration and a balanced diet matter far more than the type of water they consume. Choosing water from a reliable source and maintaining adequate fluid intake are the key to good health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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