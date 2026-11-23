Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Beyond Caesar and Greek salads: Try these 3 desi salad recipes with paneer, charred corn and black chickpeas
If you are tired of Western salads, try to whip up desi ones with familiar chat-based ingredients like paneer, moong sprouts and corn.
When you think of salads, fancy names like Ceaser or Greek salad may come to mind. You have seen crisp lettuce, a bowl of quinoa tossed with dressing, fresh basil or cubes of tofu in a tangy dressing. But what would a salad look like if you give it a desi twist?
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Familiar ingredients like paneer, corn, raw mango and sev can also find their way into your salad bowl. With this in mind, we asked Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, for desi salad recipes. He shared three, including one that brings the tang and crunch of chaat to a bowl of charred corn, raw mango and moong sprouts.
Here are three recipes fitness enthusiasts who are missing desi flavours can try:
1. Smoked paneer, kachumber and anardana salad
Ingredients
- Paneer – 200 g, cut into cubes
- Cucumber – 150 g, diced
- Tomato – 150 g, deseeded and diced
- Red onion – 60 g, finely sliced
- Pomegranate arils – 80 g
- Fresh coriander – 20 g
- Fresh mint – 15 g
- Roasted peanuts – 30 g, crushed
- Anardana powder – 1 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp
- Chaat masala – ½ tsp
- Lemon juice – 25 ml
- Extra-virgin olive oil or cold-pressed mustard oil – 25 ml
- Salt – to taste
Optional: charcoal smoke for 30–45 seconds
Method
- Season paneer with a little salt and cumin. Grill or sear until lightly coloured.
- Place the hot paneer in a covered vessel with a small piece of lit charcoal and a few drops of ghee for 30–45 seconds. Remove the charcoal and ventilate.
- Combine cucumber, tomato, onion, pomegranate, coriander and mint.
- Whisk lemon juice, oil, anardana, cumin and chaat masala into a dressing.
- Toss vegetables gently with the dressing. Add paneer just before serving.
- Finish with crushed roasted peanuts and fresh pomegranate.
2. Charred corn, raw mango and moong sprout chaat salad
Ingredients
- Fresh corn kernels – 250 g
- Moong sprouts – 150 g
- Raw mango – 100 g, julienned
- Red bell pepper – 80 g, diced
- Cucumber – 100 g, diced
- Cherry tomatoes – 100 g, halved
- Fresh coriander – 20 g
- Fresh mint – 15 g
- Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp
- Chaat masala – 1 tsp
- Lemon juice – 25 ml
- Jaggery – 10 g
- Green chilli – 1, finely chopped
- Salt – to taste
- Roasted sev – 30 g, for garnish
Method
- Char the corn kernels on a hot pan until lightly blistered and smoky.
- Combine corn, sprouts, raw mango, bell pepper, cucumber and tomatoes.
- Blend or whisk coriander, mint, lemon juice, jaggery, green chilli, cumin and salt into a bright dressing.
- Toss the salad gently with the dressing immediately before service.
- Finish with chaat masala and a small amount of roasted sev for crunch.
3. Beetroot, orange and black chickpea kosambari
Ingredients
- Cooked black chickpeas – 180 g
- Beetroot – 180 g, finely diced or grated
- Orange segments – 150 g
- Fresh coconut – 40 g, grated
- Cucumber – 100 g, finely diced
- Fresh coriander – 20 g
- Lime juice – 20 ml
- Salt – to taste
For tempering:
- Coconut oil – 15 ml
- Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
- Urad dal – 1 tsp
- Curry leaves – 8–10
- Dried red chilli – 1
Method
- Combine black chickpeas, beetroot, cucumber, orange segments, coconut and coriander.
- Season with lime juice and salt, and toss gently.
- Heat coconut oil. Add mustard seeds and allow them to crackle, followed by urad dal, curry leaves and dried red chilli.
- Pour the hot tempering over the salad and toss immediately.
- Rest for 5 minutes before serving so the tempering perfumes the ingredients.
- Serve chilled or at cool room temperature.
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