The saree has always been a wardrobe classic, but who says it has to be worn with a conventional blouse and a predictable drape? Bollywood's leading ladies have repeatedly shown that the six-yard silhouette is far more versatile than we give it credit for. From pairing it with trousers to experimenting with dhoti-inspired drapes, these celebrity looks offer plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to give traditional dressing a contemporary spin. 5 unconventional ways to style a saree, inspired by Bollywood celebrities (Instagram) more By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

If you love sarees but find yourself reaching for the same old styling formula, here are five ways to wear one differently, taking cues from Bollywood celebrities.

1. Swap the petticoat for trousers Who says a saree always needs a traditional underskirt? Shilpa Shetty has experimented with a pre-draped saree paired with trousers, giving the traditional ensemble a sharp Indo-Western edge. The combination creates a more structured silhouette while retaining the fluidity of the pallu.

It is an interesting option for anyone who enjoys contemporary ethnic dressing and wants to experiment with the saree without losing its familiar appeal.

2. Give the traditional drape a dhoti-inspired twist For a more dramatic take, look towards Sonakshi Sinha, who has embraced the dhoti-style saree. Instead of the conventional pleats and pallu arrangement, this interpretation introduces the shape and movement of dhoti pants into the drape.

The result is a fusion silhouette that feels playful, fashion-forward and particularly suited to occasions where you want your outfit to stand out.

3. Bring power dressing into the picture A saree and a blazer might not be the most obvious pairing, but Mouni Roy made a case for the combination with a black striped saree, a white shirt, a golden tie and a blazer with gold accents.

The look borrows from classic menswear and gives the saree an unexpected boardroom-meets-eveningwear aesthetic. It is proof that traditional Indian dressing can work with elements of power dressing without looking out of place.

4. Turn the saree into the blouse Ananya Panday took experimentation a step further by styling a one-shoulder saree as a blouse and pairing it with men's dhoti trousers. The unconventional combination brought together two traditional Indian garments in an entirely unexpected way.

This is a particularly interesting styling idea for those who enjoy playing with proportions and treating familiar garments as something entirely different.

5. Experiment with unexpected textures If changing the drape feels like too much of a fashion leap, take inspiration from Malaika Arora, who has made a statement in a pre-draped black leather saree paired with a crop top blouse.

The unexpected texture gives the traditional silhouette a bold, contemporary feel. It also shows how a saree can move beyond conventional festive fabrics and become a striking eveningwear choice.

The six yards, reimagined From trousers and dhoti-inspired silhouettes to menswear-inspired layering and unconventional textures, Bollywood celebrities have shown that the saree need not be restricted to one styling formula. The beauty of the garment lies in its adaptability, and sometimes all it takes is one unexpected styling choice to make it feel completely new.

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