As a frequent flyer, I am usually ignorant of the problems a first-time flyer could have. But recently I flew with family and realised that getting on a plane for the first time is not easy. For anyone taking their loved ones into the sky for the very first time, that journey is always emotional and easily one of the most memorable experiences of your life. Some of the best feelings in the world come from watching people you love experience something brand new.

When I took my grandfather on his first-ever flight, the feeling was something I can hardly put into words. From the moment you arrive at the airport until you pick up your bags at the destination, everything feels magnified through their eyes. A first flight is always special, but unfamiliar airport procedures and cabin routines can feel overwhelming, especially for older adults. Being a little prepared can make the journey much easier and less stressful.

Over the years, I have put together a simple routine and a small carry-on comfort kit that keeps first-timers calm, supported, and smiling from boarding to touchdown.

Before you even board: Setting the body up for a calm journey Skip caffeine before the flight and opt for a light meal that will not spike blood sugar; heavy or sugary foods easily trigger nausea and jitteriness in the air. If you or your family member are prone to motion sickness, consult your doctor beforehand and keep anti-sickness tablets handy in your pocket just in case.

When booking tickets, always choose an aisle seat for a nervous first-timer rather than a window or middle seat. An aisle seat makes it effortless to stretch stiff legs or step out to the restroom without climbing over strangers.

Takeoff: Blocking out the noise and managing ear pressure The moment the cabin door shuts and the plane lines up on the runway, even frequent flyers can feel a sudden wave of tension. For someone flying for the first time, even the sound of the engines or the plane taking off and landing can feel scary and overwhelming.

To take the edge off right away, I handed my grandfather over-ear active noise-cancelling headphones. Switching from regular earbuds to noise-cancelling headphones can make a big difference during a flight. They help block out the constant cabin noise and make the journey much more comfortable.

You can play their favourite familiar music, or download travel meditations from Spotify or YouTube before leaving home. I queued up a calm playlist ahead of time - my personal recommendation is Gabriel, specifically the song "Glory", as the plane climbs into the sky. Right before pushback, I also handed him chewing gum to keep his jaw moving and prevent that sharp, painful ear popping during ascent.

Cruising at 35,000 feet: The in-flight comfort kit Once the seatbelt sign is off and the plane settles into cruising altitude, the initial nervousness usually fades. That's when comfort becomes important. Here are a few things I never forget to pack, especially when travelling with my parents or grandparents.

- Neck pillow: Helps support the head and neck, making it easier to rest comfortably while sitting upright.

- Eye mask: Blocks out bright cabin lights and helps older travellers relax or catch some sleep.

- AirFly adapter: If your seat has an entertainment screen, this little gadget lets you connect your wireless headphones without dealing with tangled airline earphones.

- Protein bars: A handy snack to keep energy levels up, especially when meals are delayed or skipped.

- Water bottle: Cabin air can be quite dry, so encourage regular sips of water to stay hydrated and avoid feeling tired or uncomfortable.

Even a little turbulence or the plane's descent before landing can make first-time flyers nervous. In such moments, a simple breathing exercise can help them stay calm.

I usually rely on the simple box breathing technique. Breathe in for four seconds, hold for four, breathe out for four, and pause before taking the next breath. Doing this together can help ease anxiety and make the flight a little less stressful.

Watching the people you love experience flying for the very first time is truly one of life's greatest joys, and with a little thoughtful preparation, you can make sure they remember the magic of the clouds rather than the fear of the unknown.

The HT Shop Now team keeps exploring destinations and sharing real travel experiences to help readers plan smarter. This time, our writer took his grandfather on his very first flight, putting a simple pre-flight routine and carry-on comfort kit to the test to help nervous first-time flyers stay calm from takeoff to touchdown.

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