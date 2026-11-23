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Make this nutritionist-approved creamy green pea chicken salad to hit your protein goals in winter
Salads can be both healthy and indulgent, like this one by Aathira Sethumadhavan with 45 grams of protein and just 367 calories per serving.
A salad need not be boring if prepared the right way, and taking to Instagram on November 19, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shows how to do just that with her creamy green pea chicken salad recipe.
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Aathira described the dish in her caption, writing, “A creamy, crunchy, spicy chicken salad that tastes like a treat and keeps you full for hours! The garlic chilli crisp brings the heat, the yoghurt dressing keeps it light, and every bite has crunch from the cucumber and onion. Perfect for a quick lunch, a meal prep box or a post-workout plate.”
The quantities of ingredients listed below make two servings. Each serving is approximately 360 grams, containing only 367 calories along with 45 grams of protein, 23.5 grams of carbohydrates and 9.5 grams of fat. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for creamy green pea chicken salad
For the dressing
High-protein, low-fat Greek yoghurt – ¾ cup (175g)
Light mayo – 1 tbsp (15g)
Garlic chilli crisp – 1 tbsp (10g) (or any chilli crisp you have)
Mustard – 1 tsp (5g)
Garlic paste – 1 tsp (5g)
Honey – 1 tsp (7g)
Salt – to taste
Black pepper – to taste
For the salad
Grilled chicken breast or paneer, chopped – 200g (cooked weight)
Green peas, blanched – 1 cup (150g)
Onion, finely chopped – 1 small (50g)
Cucumber, chopped – ½ medium (100g)
Coriander leaves, chopped – 2 tbsp (5g)
Method of preparation
- Cook the chicken: season the chicken breast with salt & pepper, then grill, pan-fry, or air-fry it for about seven minutes until cooked through. Let it rest and chop.
- Blanch the peas: boil them in salted water for about two to three minutes (one minute if frozen), then drain and drop them into cold water to keep them bright green.
- In a large bowl, add the Greek yoghurt, light mayo, garlic chilli crisp, mustard, garlic paste, honey, salt and pepper.
- Whisk it all really well until smooth and creamy.
- Add the blanched green peas, grilled chicken, onion, cucumber and coriander leaves.
- Toss everything together until it’s nicely coated in the dressing.
- Serve right away, or chill for 15 to 20 minutes and enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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