A salad need not be boring if prepared the right way, and taking to Instagram on November 19, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shows how to do just that with her creamy green pea chicken salad recipe.

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Aathira described the dish in her caption, writing, “A creamy, crunchy, spicy chicken salad that tastes like a treat and keeps you full for hours! The garlic chilli crisp brings the heat, the yoghurt dressing keeps it light, and every bite has crunch from the cucumber and onion. Perfect for a quick lunch, a meal prep box or a post-workout plate.”

The quantities of ingredients listed below make two servings. Each serving is approximately 360 grams, containing only 367 calories along with 45 grams of protein, 23.5 grams of carbohydrates and 9.5 grams of fat. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.