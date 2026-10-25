Growth patterns to eating habits: 5 signs that may indicate your child is not getting enough protein
From frequent hunger to changes in growth, here are a few signs parents should watch out for when it comes to their child's protein intake.
Protein supports children's growth, muscle development, immunity and tissue repair. Inadequate protein and energy intake over time may contribute to poor growth and delayed recovery. India's NFHS-5 reports that 35.5% of children under five are stunted, highlighting the importance of adequate nutrition. In an input with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kamar Afshan, chief dietitian, Even Healthcare, Bengaluru, shared how parents can recognise possible protein gaps in children's diets through these everyday signs.
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How much protein does your child need?
According to Dr Afshan, approximate daily requirements based on body weight:
● 1–3 years: 1.05 g/kg/day
● 4–13 years: 0.95 g/kg/day
● 14–18 years: 0.85 g/kg/day
For example, a 20 kg, five-year-old needs approximately 19 g daily. ICMR-NIN (2020) provides age-specific recommendations for healthy children.
5 everyday signs to watch for
1. Frequent hunger or snacking: According to Dr Afshan, constantly reaching for biscuits may indicate unbalanced meals. He advises including dal, curd, paneer, eggs, chana or tofu in the diet.
2. Low energy or frequent tiredness: Fatigue during play may warrant reviewing overall food intake. Offer milk, roasted chana, eggs or paneer alongside balanced meals to your child.
3. Slow growth or poor weight gain: “Inadequate protein and calories can affect growth,” said Dr Afshan. He advises monitoring height and weight and consulting a paediatrician if growth slows.
4. Frequent illness or delayed recovery: Protein supports immunity and tissue repair. Repeated infections require medical assessment.
5. Muscle weakness, poor healing or hair and skin changes: These may indicate nutritional deficiencies, especially alongside weight loss or poor growth. Seek professional advice.
Easy ways to add protein
Here are some of the quick ways to add protein to your child’s meal:
● Breakfast: Egg bhurji, besan chilla, paneer paratha or milk.
● Lunch and dinner: Dal, rajma, chana, paneer, tofu, chicken or fish.
● Snacks: Roasted chana, sprouts, curd, boiled eggs or age-appropriate nuts.
Combining pulses and cereals, such as dal-rice or idli-sambar, supports balanced nutrition.
When to seek help?
No single symptom confirms protein deficiency. Consult a paediatrician if your child has persistent fatigue, poor weight gain or frequent infections. Avoid protein supplements unless professionally recommended.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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