Growth patterns to eating habits: 5 signs that may indicate your child is not getting enough protein

For example, a 20 kg, five-year-old needs approximately 19 g daily. ICMR-NIN (2020) provides age-specific recommendations for healthy children.

According to Dr Afshan, approximate daily requirements based on body weight:

How much protein does your child need?

Protein supports children's growth, muscle development, immunity and tissue repair. Inadequate protein and energy intake over time may contribute to poor growth and delayed recovery. India's NFHS-5 reports that 35.5% of children under five are stunted, highlighting the importance of adequate nutrition. In an input with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kamar Afshan, chief dietitian, Even Healthcare, Bengaluru, shared how parents can recognise possible protein gaps in children's diets through these everyday signs.

5 everyday signs to watch for 1. Frequent hunger or snacking: According to Dr Afshan, constantly reaching for biscuits may indicate unbalanced meals. He advises including dal, curd, paneer, eggs, chana or tofu in the diet.

2. Low energy or frequent tiredness: Fatigue during play may warrant reviewing overall food intake. Offer milk, roasted chana, eggs or paneer alongside balanced meals to your child.

3. Slow growth or poor weight gain: “Inadequate protein and calories can affect growth,” said Dr Afshan. He advises monitoring height and weight and consulting a paediatrician if growth slows.

4. Frequent illness or delayed recovery: Protein supports immunity and tissue repair. Repeated infections require medical assessment.

5. Muscle weakness, poor healing or hair and skin changes: These may indicate nutritional deficiencies, especially alongside weight loss or poor growth. Seek professional advice.