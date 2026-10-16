Why is your cholesterol high even though you are slim? A cardiologist explains 6 possible causes beyond weight gain

Cholesterol is often discussed in conversations about weight, diet, and heart health. Many people assume that if they are slim and physically active, their cholesterol levels must be healthy. However, that is not always true. You can have a healthy-looking body and still have high cholesterol, which may quietly increase your risk of heart disease over time. This is because cholesterol levels depend on more than your weight. Your genes, eating habits, physical activity, certain medical conditions, and hormonal changes can all play a role. So, should thin people worry about high cholesterol, and what can they do to manage it? Dr Punya Pratap Kujur, Consultant Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, explains the possible causes and ways to protect your heart.

Can thin people have high cholesterol? Yes. Being slim does not automatically mean your cholesterol levels are healthy. While excess body weight can increase the risk of unhealthy cholesterol levels, people with a lower body weight can also have high LDL, commonly called bad cholesterol.

According to Dr. Kujur, cholesterol levels are influenced by several factors, including genetics, diet, and underlying health conditions. This means you cannot judge your heart health simply by looking at your body shape or checking your weight.

6 reasons your cholesterol may be high even if you are slim 1. Genetics and family history Sometimes, high cholesterol runs in families. A condition called familial hypercholesterolemia can cause very high LDL cholesterol levels, even in people who are slim and otherwise healthy. If close relatives have high cholesterol or develop heart disease at a young age, discuss cholesterol screening with your doctor.

2. Eating too much saturated fat Your food choices can affect cholesterol regardless of your weight. Regularly consuming foods high in saturated fat, such as butter, ghee, fatty meats, and certain processed foods, can raise LDL cholesterol levels. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, and other fiber-rich foods can support healthier levels.

3. Not getting enough physical activity Being thin does not necessarily mean you are physically active. Spending long hours sitting and getting little exercise can affect your overall cardiovascular health and blood lipid levels. Regular movement, including brisk walking, cycling,g or other activities you enjoy, can help improve heart health.

4. Underlying health conditions Certain medical conditions can contribute to high cholesterol. "Diabetes can affect blood lipid levels, while an underactive thyroid can raise LDL cholesterol. If your cholesterol is unexpectedly high, your doctor may recommend tests to check for underlying causes," explains Dr. Kujur.

5. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption Smoking damages blood vessels and can lower HDL, or (good) cholesterol. Excessive alcohol consumption can also raise triglyceride levels, another type of fat found in the blood. Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol can support better cardiovascular health.

6. Hormonal changes "Hormonal changes, particularly during menopause, can affect cholesterol levels. LDL cholesterol may rise while HDL cholesterol may fall. Therefore, even someone who has maintained a stable weight and healthy routine may experience changes in their cholesterol levels over time," says Dr. Kujur.

Can you tell if your cholesterol is high? Usually, no. High cholesterol rarely causes noticeable symptoms, which is why it is often detected through a blood test called a lipid profile. Some people with inherited cholesterol conditions develop fatty deposits around their eyes or tendons, but these signs are not present in everyone.

Research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology showed that people with familial hypercholesterolemia face a substantially increased risk of coronary heart disease because of persistently elevated LDL cholesterol. This highlights why identifying inherited high cholesterol matters, even in people who are not overweight.

How can you manage high cholesterol? Dr Kujur recommends focusing on everyday habits that support heart health: