Food blogger shares easy-to-make soya pulao recipe: One-pot meal loaded with 27g protein per serving
Kirti show how to prepare a simple soya pulao that is both healthy and indulgent, and can be paired with just yoghurt to make a complete meal.
Protein is the building block of our body and an essential component of every meal. And while non-vegetarians have a wide range of sources from which to derive the macronutrient, vegetarians are certainly at a disadvantage on this front.
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The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, according to Harvard Health. This translates to an average adult weighing 60 kg needing 48 grams of protein in their meals to stay healthy.
To help out, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, took to Instagram on September 30 and shared a one-pot meal that is loaded with protein while being mindful of calories.
Kirti described her dish, the hara bhara soya pulao, as “a quick, comforting, protein-packed meal with 27g protein per serving! Perfect for busy workdays when you want something wholesome without spending hours in the kitchen.”
Aside from being packed with protein, each serving of the pulao has just 490 calories. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for soya pulao
- 150g boiled soya chunks
- 1 cup rice
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 onion, chopped
- ½ carrot, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 green chilli
- 2–3 garlic cloves
- Fresh coriander
- Fresh mint leaves
- 1 tsp jeera
- Cinnamon
- 1–2 green cardamoms
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt, to taste
- Red chilli powder, to taste
- Garam masala, to taste
- Chaat masala, to taste
- 2 cups water
- 100g Greek yoghurt per serving
Method of preparation
- Blend coriander, mint, onion, green chilli, garlic and a little water into a smooth green puree.
- Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add jeera, cinnamon, cardamom and bay leaf.
- Add chopped carrot and tomato. Sauté for a couple of minutes.
- Add the green puree and cook until everything comes together.
- Add boiled soya chunks, washed rice, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and chaat masala.
- Add 2 cups of water, mix well, and pressure cook for 1 whistle.
- Let the pressure release naturally, fluff the pulao and serve hot with 100g Greek yoghurt.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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