Food blogger shares easy-to-make soya pulao recipe: One-pot meal loaded with 27g protein per serving

Protein is the building block of our body and an essential component of every meal. And while non-vegetarians have a wide range of sources from which to derive the macronutrient, vegetarians are certainly at a disadvantage on this front.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy recipe to turn regular bread into scrumptious dahi vada papdi chaat

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, according to Harvard Health. This translates to an average adult weighing 60 kg needing 48 grams of protein in their meals to stay healthy.

To help out, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, took to Instagram on September 30 and shared a one-pot meal that is loaded with protein while being mindful of calories.

Kirti described her dish, the hara bhara soya pulao, as “a quick, comforting, protein-packed meal with 27g protein per serving! Perfect for busy workdays when you want something wholesome without spending hours in the kitchen.”

Aside from being packed with protein, each serving of the pulao has just 490 calories. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.