Fitness influencer shares how to make a truly eggless omelette that is loaded with 40g protein
Vanshika Khurana shows how vegetarians can enjoy a loaded omelette with a recipe that uses no eggs and yet comes packed with protein.
To be fair, an eggless omelette sounds like an oxymoron, and not something one would usually go asking for, unless they cannot consume eggs for any number of reasons. However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has managed to make it real for her completely vegetarian omelette recipe, which she shared on Instagram on August 7.
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The recipe uses besan and high-protein paneer, and comes loaded with spinach, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. Each omelette has 390 calories, along with 40 grams of protein and nine grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for veg omelette
- 30 g besan
- 100 g high-protein paneer
- ¾ cup spinach, roughly chopped
- 6–7 mushrooms, chopped
- 2-3 cherry tomatoes
- ½ cheese slice
- Salt, to taste
- ½ tsp red chilli flakes
- ½ tsp mixed herbs
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2-3 oil sprays
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Method of preparation
- In a bowl, whisk together the besan, salt, black pepper, red chilli flakes, mixed herbs, and enough water to make a smooth, pourable batter (slightly thinner than dosa batter).
- Heat a non-stick pan and add the chopped mushrooms without any oil. Cook for two to three minutes until they release their moisture and turn lightly golden.
- Add the spinach and cherry tomatoes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, then sauté for another one to two minutes. Remove the veggies from the pan and set aside.
- Lightly spray the pan with oil and pour in the besan batter and spread it into a large omelette (not too thin, or it will become crispy).
- Once the omelette is about halfway cooked, evenly grate the high-protein paneer over the top and gently press it down with a spatula.
- When the omelette is cooked, place the sautéed vegetables over one half and top them with the cheese slice.
- Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for another two minutes, until the cheese has melted.
- Fold the omelette, drizzle with your favourite hot sauce, and enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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