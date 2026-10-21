Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a new way to prepare poha with his quick and easy poha cutlet recipe: See preparation
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's poha cutlet recipe is the perfect dish to make when you're craving a quick snack and only have the basic ingredients in the kitchen.
Poha is one of the most commonly available ingredients in Indian kitchens and is usually prepared in similar ways with slight variations. However, if one is craving a quick snack and that is the one thing they have at hand, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that can elevate the experience: poha cutlets.
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The recipe requires a prep time of half an hour and cooking time of about another 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for poha cutlets
- 1½ cups thick pressed rice (jada poha)
- 2 tablespoons oil + for shallow frying
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- ¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed
- ¼ cup roasted and crushed peanuts
- 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ½ lemon
- Green chutney for serving
Method of preparation
- Take pressed rice (poha) in a strainer, hold it under running water and wash well. Set aside for eight to 10 minutes.
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add cumin seeds and asafoetida (hing) and mix well.
- Add curry leaves and green chillies, mix and sauté for a few seconds. Add onion, mix and sauté until translucent. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well.
- Add potatoes, crushed peanuts, coriander leaves and sugar and mix well. Cook for two to three minutes or till the mixture is heated thoroughly.
- Transfer into a bowl, add pressed rice and mix well. Squeeze lemon into the bowl, mix well, and set aside to cool down.
- Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball to make cutlets.
- Heat sufficient oil in a shallow non-stick pan, place the cutlets in it and shallow-fry till evenly golden brown and crisp on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange them on a serving platter and serve hot with green chutney.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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