Enjoy chef Ranveer Brar's crispy and delicious poha vada with chutney recipe during monsoon: Here are the steps
Chef Ranveer shares a recipe for poha vada, a crispy Indian snack paired with chutney. Preparation takes 10 minutes, and the dish is done in 20 minutes.
Poha is one of the most-loved Indian breakfast dishes. It comes in different versions as you travel across the country, and each is equally delicious. But what if you could give this simple ingredient a crispy and delicious twist? On May 18, chef and MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar shared a recipe for poha vada, a quick snack made with ingredients readily available at home.
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Here's how to make this dish:
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes
Serving: 4 people
Ingredients
1.5 cups pressed rice (poha), thick variety
Water
2 tbsp oil
1 tbsp chana dal
1 tsp mustard seeds
½ tsp fennel seeds
1 tbsp urad dal
1 sprig of curry leaves
1 large onion, chopped
1 inch of ginger, chopped
2 fresh green chilli, chopped
½ tsp sugar
Salt to taste
1 heaped tbsp curd
Oil for frying
- For chutney
1 medium raw mango
½ inch ginger
2 to 3 whole spring onions
¼ cup coriander leaves
1 tbsp oil
2 tbsp curd
¼ tsp black pepper powder
¼ tsp sugar
Salt to taste
- For garnish
Fresh salad
Coriander leaves
Method
- Firstly, in a bowl, add poha and water, and wash them properly.
- Transfer the washed poha into a large bowl and mash it well.
- In a tadka pan, add oil, chana dal, and mustard seeds, and let them splutter well.
- Add fennel seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, and pour this mixture into the bowl.
- Add onion, ginger, green chilli, sugar, and salt to taste and mix everything well.
- Add a little curd and mix it well. Take a spoonful of the mixture and make a tikki; flatten slightly.
- Heat oil in a shallow pan. Once the oil is hot, slide the vada into it.
- Once the vada is slightly golden, turn it over. Fry the vada on a medium flame until it's cooked through.
- Remove and place the vada on a kitchen tissue to soak up excess oil. Fry them again until they turn evenly crisp and golden.
- Drain the vadas again on a kitchen tissue to remove excess oil.
- Finally, serve poha vada with green chutney and fresh salad.
- For Chutney
- In a grinder jar, add raw mango, ginger, whole spring onions, coriander leaves, and oil, and grind into a smooth paste.
- Transfer this into a bowl, add curd, black pepper powder, sugar, and salt to taste, and mix well. You can also keep some aside for future use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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