Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy-to-make stir-fried cucumber recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur shows how to make a refreshing dish for lunch starring the humble cucumber, that is both healthy and delicious.
It is the early days of monsoon, and while the rains bring some relief, the heat and humidity of the summer are still very present. As such, quick, easy recipes that are delicious as well as refreshing continue to be the ned of the hour.
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Taking to Instagram on June 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur delivers just that with his stir-fried cucumber recipe. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Crisp, light, packed with flavour, (this is) exactly the kind of meal that makes the heat a little more bearable.”
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for stir-fried cucumber
- Cucumber, large - 4
- Salt - 1/2 tsp
- Light soya sauce - 3 tbsp
- Vinegar - 1 tbsp
- Sugar - 1 tsp
- Chilli flakes - 2 tsp
- Water - 1/4 cup
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 1 (optional)
- Red bell pepper, chopped - 5 tbsp
- Spring onion, chopped - handful
- Sesame seeds
Method of preparation
- First, take the cucumber. Wash but do not peel them. Cut them vertically into two halves, and then again, vertically, to make quarters. Take the pith out with the knife. Then chop the cucumber into small pieces.
- Take a large bowl and add the chopped cucumber. Add salt to the bowl and toss the chopped cucumber well. Keep it aside.
- In another bowl, add light soya sauce, vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes and water, and mix well.
- Now, go back to the bowl with the chopped cucumber, and drain the water that has been released by the fruit.
- Set a pan to heat and add a little oil. When the oil is heated, add finely chopped ginger, finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and let them splutter.
- To it, add chopped bell pepper, and stir. After the vegetables have been sauteed, add the soya sauce, vinegar and condiments mixture. Stir the pan well, and as the mixture begins to reduce, add the chopped cucumber.
- Toss the pan so as to coat the cucumber with all the spices.
- Finally, add a handful of chopped spring onions.
- Serve it in a bowl with more finely chopped spring onions sprinkled on top, along with sesame seeds. Enjoy with a bowl of rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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