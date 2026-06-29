Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy-to-make stir-fried cucumber recipe: See step-by-step preparation

It is the early days of monsoon, and while the rains bring some relief, the heat and humidity of the summer are still very present. As such, quick, easy recipes that are delicious as well as refreshing continue to be the ned of the hour. Kunal Kapur's stir-fried cucumber recipe is light and refreshing. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur delivers just that with his stir-fried cucumber recipe. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Crisp, light, packed with flavour, (this is) exactly the kind of meal that makes the heat a little more bearable.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.