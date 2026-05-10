Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting poha curd rice recipe to cool down in summer: See step-by-step preparation

The best summer recipes are easy to make and cool and refreshing to partake in. Taking to Instagram on May 9, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe that checks both boxes. Kunal Kapur's poha curd rice can be prepared in 15 minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious mango shrikhand and puri recipe to try this summer: See step-by-step making

“Summer meals at my place are all about comfort, cooling ingredients, and easy recipes - and this poha curd rice has become my latest obsession,” he wrote in the caption. “Soft poha mixed with chilled curd, a simple tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies, topped with coriander and pomegranate for that fresh bite. It’s light on the stomach, perfect for hot days, and honestly tastes even better after sitting for a while in the fridge. Simple food, but the kind that instantly feels comforting.”

The detailed recipe is presented as follows.