Nick Fuentes pepper spray incident: 2024 video of podcaster spraying, shoving woman down stairs sparks fury: ‘Pure evil’

The Berwyn Police Department’s incident report, obtained by The Chicago Sun-Times, stated that Rose repeatedly knocked on Fuentes’ door until he answered. There was a quick, heated exchange, and Fuentes allegedly sprayed pepper spray toward Rose and pushed her, resulting in a broken cellphone and other minor injuries.

A Berwyn Police Department report claimed that the altercation started when Rose arrived unannounced at Fuentes’ doorstep and started knocking on the door. Rose was reported furious about a November 5, 2025, viral X post by Fuentes which read, “Your body, my choice. Forever.”

Marla Rose accused Fuentes of pushing her down the stairs and breaking six of her ribs. She decided to transition to civil litigation, citing a lack of proof that Fuentes completed a previous deferred prosecution agreement, per Koranmanado.

A video of political commentator Nick Fuentes pepper-spraying and pushing a woman at his doorstep has surfaced days after the woman filed a civil lawsuit against the podcaster . The woman is seeking damages for the alleged 2024 attack after criminal battery charges against Fuentes were dropped.

Many slammed Fuentes in the comment section of the video. “Nick is a piece of garbage and us normal folks on the right do not claim him,” one user wrote, while another said, “Fuentes is either a monster or scared out of his wits. In any case, he is a b....d. He acts as he talks.”

One user commented, “Wow. The amount of people defending a male peppering spraying a female that is showing no intentions of hurting him physically, and then shoving her down the steps onto concrete, is sickening. Look at these people below. They must be “gropers”.” “Just another reason for him to go to prison,” wrote a user.

Rose later filed a complaint with the local police, and Fuentes was subsequently arrested. However, he was released on bond the same day.

Fuentes, under the plea agreement, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge and was placed on supervised probation. According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office disposition summary, the charge was to be dismissed upon successful fulfillment of a set of terms by January 23, 2026.

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The terms for Fuentes’ plea agreement reportedly included: