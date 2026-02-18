Shia LaBeouf was arrested Tuesday, February 17, for alleged battery in New Orleans. The actor apparently spent the long weekend partying across the city during Mardi Gras, The Guardian reported. Shia LaBeouf net worth: All on Transformers actor's earnings & real estate after arrest on battery charges (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo) (REUTERS)

LaBeouf’s arrest has renewed fans’ interest in his public and private life. Here’s a look at his net worth.

Shia LaBeouf’s net worth LaBeouf has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some of his salary highlights include his earnings for his roles in Disturbia and Surf's Up, for each of which he received $400,000. He earned $400,000 for his role in the historical drama Bobby in 2006, and $8 million for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps in 2010.

LaBeouf also earned $20.75 million in total from Transformers before taxes, according to the outlet.

The actor paid $5.475 million for a home in Pasadena, California, in March 2020. Back in 2009, he paid $1.8 million for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. He went on to list this home for sale in July 2020 for $2.25 million, and sold it in September of that year for $2.4 million.

What we know about Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest The New Orleans police department said that officers were called to Faubourg Marigny, located next to the French Quarter, at around 12.45 am, where LaBeouf was allegedly becoming aggressive at Royal Street Inn and Bar, The Guardian reported. According to court records, when the manager of the bar tried to escort him out, the actor allegedly tried to hit him.

After being removed, LaBeouf allegedly punched a male patron who was helping the bar manager. He later returned and allegedly punched a second man in the nose.

Bystanders held LaBeouf down until police arrived. He was then taken to a hospital, and was later discharged, arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

Later on Tuesday, Labeouf was ordered released on his own recognizance. Just hours later, he was seen on Bourbon Street, the city’s main festive drag, dancing with the release papers in his mouth, local ABC affiliate WGNO reported.

Labeouf’s next court hearing in the battery case was tentatively set for March 19.