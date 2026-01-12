Who is Chris Fleeger? New Prairie High School wrestling coach accusing Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman of battery

Marcus Freeman, the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has been accused by the wrestling coach of New Prairie High School, Chris Fleeger, of physically assaulting him, according to a report by the South Bend Tribune that cites a Mishawaka PD spokesperson. Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts following a 37-15 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, on Sunday, the Notre Dame Athletics issued a statement saying that no physical contact took place between Freeman and Fleeger, contrary to what Fleeger's police report claims. According to the police report cited by the South Blend Star Tribune, the incident took place on January 3 (Saturday) at Mishawaka High School, in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Marcus Freeman was at the school along with his wife, Joanna, were present at the high school wrestling event as their son, Vinny Freeman, was competing in it. Fleeger, who is Vinny's coach, reportedly verbally accosted the high schooler. After that, an argument broke out between Marcus and Joanna Freeman and Fleeger, Norte Dame confirmed in the statement.

“Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone,” the statement read.

"Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation," the statement adds. “At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

Who Is Chris Fleeger? Chris Fleeger serves as the assistant wrestling coach at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana. A Purdue University alumnus (2002-2005), he earned three-time All-American honors and a Big Ten Championship at 125 pounds, records on the Prude Athletics website show.

Originally from Trout Run, Pennsylvania, Fleeger secured two Pennsylvania State Championships, five Frago Championships, and international medals, including bronze at the 2002 World University Championships.

As a coach, Fleeger has won the NAIA National Coach of the Year, two Conference Coach of the Year awards. He has had stints at Purdue and Darton State College, where he mentored All-Americans, before moving to New Prairie High School.