Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who is Rebecca Good? Renee Nicole's wife seen crying for help in ICE shooting video

    Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot in Minneapolis. Viral video shows her spouse Rebecca seeking help; the couple moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2024.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 3:51 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed, reportedly by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis on Wednesday. A video of the shooting has gone viral, in which Nicole Good's spouse can be seen asking for help from bystanders after Renee was shot inside her SUV.

    Rebecca Good and Renee Nicole Good (L) and Renee Nicole Good (R). (Rebecca Good on Instagram and X)
    Rebecca Good and Renee Nicole Good (L) and Renee Nicole Good (R). (Rebecca Good on Instagram and X)

    On Thursday, the New York Post identified the spouse as Rebecca Good. Renee Nicole and Rebecca Good had moved to Minnesota from Kansas City, Missouri, in 2024. The Post reports that they previously lived in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood for around two years.

    Missouri-based news outlet KMB C reported, citing a former neighbor from Waldo, that the couple had left the country and moved to Canada in 2024. They decided to return and settle down in Minnesota in 2024. This detail, however, is pending verification.

    This story is being updated.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Who Is Rebecca Good? Renee Nicole's Wife Seen Crying For Help In ICE Shooting Video
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes