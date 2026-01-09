Who is Rebecca Good? Renee Nicole's wife seen crying for help in ICE shooting video

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed, reportedly by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis on Wednesday. A video of the shooting has gone viral, in which Nicole Good's spouse can be seen asking for help from bystanders after Renee was shot inside her SUV. Rebecca Good and Renee Nicole Good (L) and Renee Nicole Good (R). (Rebecca Good on Instagram and X)

On Thursday, the New York Post identified the spouse as Rebecca Good. Renee Nicole and Rebecca Good had moved to Minnesota from Kansas City, Missouri, in 2024. The Post reports that they previously lived in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood for around two years.

Missouri-based news outlet KMB C reported, citing a former neighbor from Waldo, that the couple had left the country and moved to Canada in 2024. They decided to return and settle down in Minnesota in 2024. This detail, however, is pending verification.

This story is being updated.