Will ICE agent Jonathan David Ross be charged for fatally shooting Renee Good? What we know so far

Jonathan David Ross is reportedly the ICE agent who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Ross, who was identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune, has faced a row for his actions Thursday. A memorial set up by community members following a fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claiming self-defense, but the Minnesota state administration disputes it, alleging it could be deliberate. A key question in the minds of most observers is whether Ross could face charges for the killing of Renee Nicole Good.

Calls are ringing loud on social media urging the Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, to pursue charges against Ross. So, could Jonathan Ross face charges for the death of Renee Good? Let's discuss.

Could Jonathan David Ross Be Charged? Whether or not ICE agent Jonathan David Ross is charged depends on how the investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good proceeds. While the Minnesota state administration, controlled by the Democrats, seems keen on pressing charges, the Trump administration is pushing for the self-defense angle.

The FBI on Thursday took charge of the probe and blocked out Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from the case documents. The BCA on Thursday complained that they are now unable to access any documents related to the probe.

Minnesota's Commissioner of Public Safety Bob Jacobson said that freezing the case documents from the state investigators could prevent them from pursuing charges against Ross, NBC reported.

"To be able to file state charges, we would need again, a full investigation, which would include the opportunity to have been at the crime scene, to have had the opportunity to take a look at all the video and evidence that the FBI would have in their possession," Jacobson said.

"Unless we do that thorough investigation, unless we have access to all of that evidence ... without any of that, we would not be able to put together a quality investigation for any prosecutor to be able to make a determination as to whether or not someone should be charged with a crime," he added.