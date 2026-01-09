Jonathan Ross family: First details on ICE agent's father emerge after Renee Good shooting

Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The Star Tribune was the first to identify Ross. The publication cited sources to add that he was an 'experienced' officer, but suffered injuries last year as he tried to arrest an illegal immigrant sex offender. Federal agents stand next to a man they approached during immigration enforcement action the day after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good (REUTERS)

“He's the same ICE agent who got dragged by a car 50 feet back in June, so he has a history,” an FBI agent told the Daily Mail.

Jonathan Ross family and Iraq details

Meanwhile, the Intercept reported that a photo posted on the Facebook page of a man identified in public records as Jonathan Ross’s father shows a man carrying an assault weapon captioned ‘Jon Ross in Iraq’. The report added that the man in the photo resembles the ICE agent from Minneapolis.

The publication added that Ross lived near Fort Bliss, a US Army base in New Mexico, and on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas.

Video footage circulating online shows Ross firing multiple shots at Good as she sat behind the wheel of her vehicle. One of the bullets struck her in the face. The Trump administration has described Good as a “professional agitator,” alleging she had been tracking federal agents, a claim that has been forcefully rejected by Democratic leaders in Minneapolis, who have labeled the shooting a murder.

Good and her wife, Rebecca, had reportedly left the US after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, briefly relocating to Canada before eventually settling in Minneapolis.

After Good’s death, state and local officials called for ICE to withdraw from Minnesota altogether. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dismissed those demands, insisting federal agents would continue operating in the state.

Attention has also turned to Ross’s history in law enforcement. In June, he was seriously injured during a traffic stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, when a suspect drove off with the agent’s arm trapped inside the vehicle.

Ross was dragged roughly 100 yards and suffered deep wounds that required 20 stitches in his right arm and additional stitches in his hand.

That earlier incident involved Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, who was later convicted in federal court of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and causing bodily injury. Court records show officers attempted to detain Munoz-Guatemala on an immigration order after he refused to comply during a traffic stop. When agents broke a rear window to unlock the car, Munoz-Guatemala accelerated, dragging Ross before the agent was thrown free.

Federal prosecutors said Munoz-Guatemala, who is undocumented and originally from Mexico, had a prior conviction in Minnesota for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor. A jury found him guilty in December at US District Court in St. Paul.

An FBI source told the Daily Mail that an officer’s prior use-of-force encounters are often examined to assess their mindset during later incidents, particularly if they develop heightened fear around similar situations. The same source said they did not believe the Minneapolis shooting was justified, arguing that while the first shot might be debated, the subsequent shots could not be defended.

Current and former DHS officials have also criticized Noem for revealing details about Ross’s past injury, saying it effectively exposed his identity. They warned that sharing such specifics undermines longstanding efforts to protect ICE officers from being identified and targeted.