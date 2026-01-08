Renee Nicole Good: GoFundMe launched for Minneapolis mother as family mourns ICE shooting death

Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman killed in the shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, is survived by her wife and three children. To support the family, well-wishers have launched a fundraiser to support the family. A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting on January 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

Launched by Mattie Weiss, a friend of the family, launched the fundraiser. "Please support the wife and son of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother," it stated in the description. "Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed."

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $631,000 - within 17 hours of its launch.

Minnesota ICE Shooting: What We Know So Far Good, and her wife, were present at the scene of the shooting, with the family maintaining that she had no links to the anti-ICE protestors. The Department of Homeland Security, including Secretary Kristi Noem, maintain that the ICE agent who shot her three times in the head was acting in self-defense accusing Good of “weaponizing her SUV” and trying to run over the agents. Noem has called her actions “domestic terrorism.”

The protests came amidst the Trump administration's deployment of over 2000 federal enforcement agents in Minnesota over claims of healthcare fraud among the Somali immigrant community in the state. While the federal government has maintained that it was a deliberate ploy to attack the ICE agents, state officials have strongly disputed the claims.

Videos of the scene filmed by bystanders had taken a central role in the dispute, with critics of the ICE's action citing the videos to accuse the agent of killing Nicole Good.

Meanwhile, protests against the ICE have intensified in the state on Thursday with thousands gathering at the Minneapolis site of the shooting.

Also read: Renee Nicole Good's partner's cry for help caught on video

What To Know About Renee Nicole Good Renee Nicole Good has been identified as a "loving mother, a poet and a partner" in a profile by the CNN. A US citizen, her loved ones described her as “an amazing human being.” While the law enforcement did not identify Good, it was her mother, Donna Ganger, who identified the 37-year-old speaking with the local newspaper, The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate,” Ganger said, describing Good as "loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

Star Tribune reported that Renee Nicole Good is originally from Colorado and had moved to Minnesota with her partner in 2025.Three, Good had two children, ages 15 and 12, from her first marriage, and a 6-year-old child from her second marriage.