Jonathan Ross: ICE agent who shot Renee Good served in Iraq? Report hints at military past

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday. Ross was identified by both the Minnesota Star Tribune and Fox 9. The video of the shooting quickly went viral online, sparking outrage across the nation. The ICE agent involved in Renee Good's shooting is seen in these images. (X/@YourAnonCentral, X/@krassenstein)

The Donald Trump administration quickly jumped in to defend federal agents, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also called Good a ‘domestic terrorist’, while Vice President JD Vance propagated the narrative that she was trying to hit the ICE agents with her vehicle.

Also Read | Jonathan Ross: 5 things to know about ICE agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis While unrest continues over the incident, a lot of focus is on the agent, who has thus far remained unnamed by authorities. Now, a new report has hinted at a military past as well.

What to know about Jonathan Ross' military past As per a report from The Intercept, Ross also had a military background.

A photo on Facebook of a man that public records identified as Ross’s father shows a person with an assault weapon and is captioned 'Jon Ross in Iraq', as per the publication.

The man reportedly pictured in the photo and others closely resembled images of the agent at the scene of Good's shooting. Prior to this, Ross lived near Fort Bliss, a US Army base in New Mexico. He also lived on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas, as per the report. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Ross was involved in another incident in 2025, when a Guatemalan man, Roberto Carlos Munoz dragged him over a 100 meters in a car. The incident reportedly left Ross with 20 stitches for a deep cut in his right arm and another 13 stitches in his left hand.

The ICE agent involved in the shooting was described as ‘an experienced’ officer who ‘followed his training’. CBS News reported that he was assigned to the enforcement and removal operations special response team, known as ERO SRT of ICE.