Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis identified

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday. Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. (REUTERS)

Ross, who has not been named by the Department of Homeland Security has been identified by Minnesota's Fox 9 and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Fox News 9 of Minnesota reported citing the DHS that Ross is the same agent who was dragged more than 100 yards with his car, allegedly by a Guatemalan man, Roberto Carlos Munoz, in Bloomington, Indiana. Fox 9 confirmed the identity by cross-checking the court documents related to Munoz's case. Ross was not named in the reportage from June 2025, when the incident happened.

The Minnesota Star Tribune, meanwhile, was the first news outlet to identify Ross.

Who Is Jonathan Ross? The Intercept reported, citing court documents from an unrelated case, that Ross has been with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since 2016. Ross has been an agent with the field of ICE in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The report noted that Ross was previously residing at Fort Bliss - a U.S. Army base in New Mexico, and may have served in the Iraq war. The report noted a Facebook post from a man identified as Ross's father, where a picture, likely of Ross, can be seen with the caption: “Jon Ross in Iraq.” Ht.com could not independently confirm if Ross served in the US Army before joining the ICE.

Ross was injured in the incident in Minneapolis on Wednesday and was briefly hospitalized. He is now stable.