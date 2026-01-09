Jonathan Ross: 5 things to know about ICE agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday. A video of the incident quickly went viral online, sparking nationwide outrage, and prompting the Donald Trump administration to rush to the defense of the ICE agent. ICE agent who shot Nicole Good in Minneapolis, seen in a screengrab of the video., (X/@real_defender)

However, the agent's identity has been reported by The Minnesota Star Tribune, who noted that Ross was the same officer dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate case last year.

Also Read | Jonathan Ross: Minneapolis ICE agent's photo, alleged social media profiles surface after Renee Nicole Good shooting While not much is known about Ross, given the nature of his job, here's five things to know about the ICE agent involved in Good's shooting.

5 things to know about Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross has been described as ‘an experienced’ officer by authorities. As per CBS News, he was assigned to the enforcement and removal operations special response team, known as ERO SRT of ICE.

Ross was involved in another incident where he was dragged by a car when trying to arrest a man in Bloomington, Minnesota, six months back.

While authorities did not name Ross, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that the ICE agent had ‘followed his training’.

Ross' identity was also confirmed by Fox 9, who noted that he was dragged over 100 meters by a car driven by one Roberto Carlos Munoz, a Guatemalan man. His identity was made clear by cross checking documents in the Munoz case. Ross' name was not in the reportage when the 2025 incident transpired.

The last incident had left Ross with 20 stitches for a deep cut in his right arm and another 13 stitches in his left hand, as per the Minnesota Star Tribune. Trump administration officials painted Good as a domestic terrorist who had attempted to ram federal agents with her car. However, her ex-husband said she was no activist and that he had never known her to participate in a protest of any kind.

(With AP inputs)