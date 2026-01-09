'On Learning to Dissect...': Renee Nicole Good's award-winning poem goes viral; ODU links surface

Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old mother of three shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 8, has been identified as a prolific poet. As the family mourns her death, more details on her background are emerging. Now, an award-winning poem by Nicole Good is also viral. A demonstrator holds a sign referring to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on January 7. (REUTERS)

Nicole Good was an alumnus of Old Dominion University, in Norfolk, Virginia, the school confirmed. She pursued a Creative Writing course at the University and graduated in 2020. Good was a prolific poet and had several award-winning publications to her name.

Back in 2020, she wrote a poem titled, "On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs" that won that year's Academy of American Poets Prize. The poem is available to read publicly on the website of poets.org - the official website of the Academy of American Poets.

The poem wrestles with the tension between faith, wonder, and scientific knowledge. Notably, the poem also won the 2020 ODU undergraduate poetry prize. The judge of the contest had said that in the poem, “the eye of the poet moves in and out of memory through association that compounds layer after layer, or more appropriately, strand after strand.”

What To Know About Renee Nicole Good's ODU Links Renee Nicole Good was a creative writing graduate from Old Dominion University in the academic year 2019-20. Old Dominion University issued a statement in which it mourned the death of Good, describing it as the "loss of one of our own."

"Renee (Macklin) Good, a proud Monarch who graduated in December of 2020 from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English,” university president Brian O. Hemphill said in the statement.

“This is yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation. Indeed, this tragedy reflects the deep strain being felt in countless communities across our nation,” the statement, posted on the university's website, added.