Renee Nicole Good: Who was Timmy Ray Macklin Jr? Details of ICE shooting victim's ex-husband surfaces

The family of Renee Nicole Good has gone into shock after she was fatally shot by an ICE agent at an immigration raid in the city on Wednesday. Good, 37, was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr, who died at the age of 36. The Macklin family is also grieving her unexpected death. Police tape lies on the ground at the scene of a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 7. (Getty Images via AFP)

Timmy Ray Macklin Sr, the father of Good's ex-husband, confirmed the to The Daily Tribune that Timmy Ray Macklin Jr was married to his son. He also confirmed that they had a son, who is now six years old. “There’s nobody else in his life,” Macklin Sr. said to the Star Tribune.

“I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild,” he added, saying he will go to the child who lived with his mother.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has maintained that the ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good three times in the head in an act of self-defense. The DHS says that Good used her SUV as a weapon and attempted to run over the ICE agents, prompting the agent to shoot her.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that Good "used her training" to run over the agent. Noem described her actions as "an act of domestic terrorism."

Mother Dispute Involvement In Anti-ICE Protests Donna Ganger, the mother of Renee Nicole Good, who identified herself speaking to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, told the newspaper that she was not involved with the protestors. Ganger told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the shooting was "stupid" adding that Good did "not have anything to do" with the protests.

“She was probably terrified,” Ganger said. “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Spouses' Frantic Call For Help Caught On Video A video has emerged of the incident where a woman, identifying as the spouse of Renee Nicole Good, could be seen frantically calling for help after Good was shot. In the video, the woman also says that they have a six-year-old son who is currently at school. Photos showed children's toys and a drawing in the car.

"That's my wife, I don't know what to do," the woman can be seen saying in the video. "I have a six-year-old at school... we're new here we don't have anyone. We need a doctor."

The Daily Mail reported that the woman and Renee Nicole Good were filming the protest as legal observers.